High Brew Coffee Launches Sparking Cold Brew Line

AUSTIN, Texas — High Brew Coffee, an Austin-based natural beverage company, is excited to announce the launch of their newest ready-to-drink cold-brew innovation, Sparkling Cold Brew. This all-new offering from High Brew Coffee ups the ante of the typical cold brew experience, marrying bubbles with brew for an energizing drink coffee enthusiasts are sure to love.

The Sparkling Coffees come in three refreshing flavors that honor the original bold coffee formula, rather than compete with it: Classic Black, Vintage Vanilla, and Midnight Mocha. With less sugar than other sparkling cold brews on the market and a calorie count that won’t give you sticker shock, the non GMO beverages are well-balanced and some would even say “chugable.” Patiently brewed over time, the three flavors remain true to High Brew’s beloved formula, resulting in a truly premium sparkling experience. The invigorating, bubbly spin on cold brew offers a thirst quenching and almost explosively refreshing drink, while the tall, sleek 11 ounce cans are just as easy to take on the go.

“At High Brew, we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in the ready-to-drink coffee space, so we’re thrilled to announce the launch of our sparkling cold brews,” said David Smith, founder and CEO of High Brew Coffee. “We took our time developing these three flavors, ensuring the flavors were worthy of putting in your coffee versus just throwing in flavors that you’d never want paired with your brew. We think the result is a less sugary, enjoyable, fizzy experience that complements the coffee rather than scaring you away.”

The Sparkling Cold Brews will be available starting July 2018, retailing for $2.49 – $2.99. For more information on High Brew Coffee, visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.

About High Brew Coffee

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Direct Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold and Creamy Cappuccino + Protein. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.highbrewcoffee.com.