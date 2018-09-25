Hoplark HopTea Expands Distribution in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Hoplark HopTea, based in Boulder, Colorado, is the first of its kind zero-calorie hop-infused sparkling iced tea which was launched at Denver’s South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market in May 2018. Since then HopTea has developed a loyal following and has spread quickly across the Colorado Front Range.

Whole Foods Rocky Mountain Region discovered Hoplark HopTea and brought it on board last week by placing all 5 HopTea flavors in 16 stores across the region. This increases the brand’s reach into 5 new states: Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas and Kansas.

Hoplark HopTea is available in 5 flavors: The Original One made with black tea and citra and simcoe hops, The Green Tea One with mosaic hops, The White Tea One with lemondrop and simcoe hops, The Calm One made with chamomile herbal tea and citra hops and The Really Hoppy One made with black tea and simcoe and citra hops. All 5 flavors have no sweeteners or artificial flavors and contain zero calories and zero alcohol.

HopTea was created by Dean Eberhardt and Andrew Markley, best friends from college, homebrewers and beverage industry outsiders. They wanted to be able to drink something as interesting as craft beer but without all the calories and alcohol. It took over a year and hundreds of batches to get a product that was delicious without using any sweeteners. They are excited to have Whole Foods as a launch partner and look forward to continuing to share HopTea with their many fans.

