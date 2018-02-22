HyVIDA Brands Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES — HyVIDA Brands Inc. a growth-oriented company focused on ready to drink beverages infused with Molecular Hydrogen, today announced the appointment of John Carson, Chairman of the Board of merchant bank Intercontinental Beverage Capital Inc. (“IBC”), to its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Carson is the Chairman of IBC and the former Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of several leading beverage companies including Marbo, Inc. and Triarc Beverages, both private equity backed corporations. As Chairman of Triarc Beverages (RC Cola), he led the acquisition and integration of Snapple Beverages and expanded business internationally by leading negotiations in China, Japan, Mexico, South America, Russia, and Poland. Mr. Carson led the sale of the entire beverage portfolio of Triarc to Cadbury Schweppes, generating a significant return for investors. He then became President of Cadbury Schweppes North America where served for 20 years and led the expansion of the Schweppes brand beyond mixers and into adult soft drinks. Mr. Carson is also a Board Member of the National Soft Drink Association and the Board of Directors of Water Source Inc.

“The alternative water market continues to grow and by coupling the consumers’ emerging understanding of Hydrogen’s benefits with HyVIDA’s unique technology to infuse Hydrogen into Sparkling beverages, positions HyVIDA as a serious disrupter in the alternative water market. Further the pedigree and record of entrepreneurial success of HyVIDA’s founders in other markets truly differentiates HyVIDA from most other start-up beverage brands.” said John Carson.

“With his extensive leadership experience in the beverage industry from startups through successful exits to raising capital, John is an ideal complement to HyVIDA’s tech-savvy founding Board Members.” said Rick Smith, HyVIDA’s Co-founder, President & CEO. Mr. Smith

HyVIDA utilizes the brand management services of Cascadia Managing Brands, based in Ramsey, NJ, to assist with their sales and marketing efforts.

About HyVIDA Brands Inc.

HyVIDA Brands is an early stage beverage company that is pioneering Hydrogen Infused Sparkling Waters and related beverages that offer healthy life-style benefits due to hydrogen’s unique antioxidant properties. Founded in 2016 by savvy medical technology entrepreneurs, HyVIDA is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with a corporate office & research facility in Muskegon, MI. HyVIDA has a robust intellectual property portfolio including multiple patent applications and trade secrets that enable low-cost highly scalable hydrogen infused beverages. HyVIDA is currently raising Series A equity capital on the Flashfunders (www.flashfunders.com/hyvida ) Regulation D Crowdfunding platform.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.