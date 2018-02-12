NOOMA Announces B Corp and Vegan Certifications

CLEVELAND — NOOMA, maker of organic, simple-ingredient sports drinks, recently received B Corporation and vegan certifications and was awarded Best New Organic Food or Beverage at the 2018 KeHE Summer Selling Show.

In addition to the product’s newest vegan certification, all NOOMA products are USDA organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, and kosher. Each drink, made to rehydrate using a electrolytes from coconut water and sea salt, contains no added sugar, only 30 calories and a clean ingredient list. Available in four flavors – Watermelon Lime, Blueberry Peach, Mango, and Chocolate Mint – NOOMA is available in 1,000+ retail locations, including nationally at most Whole Foods, and on Amazon.

First B Corporation In The Sports Drink Category

Founded in 2013 by brothers Brandon and Jarred Smith, NOOMA grew and evolved thanks to feedback and support from local gyms, studios, dieticians, and fitness-lovers. This feedback led to the creation of a sports drink that was different from anything else on the market, one made with certified organic ingredients, bottled in sustainable Tetra Pak packaging, and marked with bold messaging and a clean label.

“We’re extremely excited to receive our B Corp certification,” said NOOMA co-founder Jarred Smith. “We believe that, as a company dedicated to making better-for-your-body products, we should also be committed to bettering the communities in which we operate. From the start, we’ve consistently supported our local fitness, health, and wellness communities, and as our company continues to grow we’re set on extending this involvement to the new communities we reach.”

Growing Sales & Distribution

After launching nationwide with Whole Foods in September, NOOMA has generated week over week sales growth supported through a mix of planned promotions, aggressive demo schedules, targeted social media ads, and creative grassroots initiatives. The company is excited to see such velocity increase in such a short period of time by executing their coordinated strategy.

“As a result of our early success in Whole Foods, we’ve had a lot of interest from other natural and specialty retailers. We’re going to be sticking to our disciplined strategy of making sure the partners we work with are the right fit for us. When we open a new door there has to be a robust plan to drive trial and velocity. If it doesn’t add up, we have to say “not yet”,” said NOOMA co-founder Brandon Smith. “Once people try NOOMA and begin to understand our brand, they become huge fans. Our product speaks for itself, that’s why we’re honored to accept awards like KeHe’s Best New Organic Food or Beverage.”

About NOOMA

NOOMA makes organic, simple-ingredient sports drinks loved and inspired by fitness communities. Founded in 2013 by brothers Jarred and Brandon Smith – both former professional hockey players – NOOMA is a plant-based alternative to the sugary sports drinks everyone grew up with. As a certified B Corp, NOOMA exists to inspire people to live healthier and more active lives through its clean & organic fitness beverages, community involvement, and wellness knowledge. NOOMA is available in 1,000+ retail locations, including nationally at most Whole Foods, and on Amazon. For more information please visit drinkNOOMA.com.