Portuguese Juice Brand SoNatural Launches in U.S.

PHILADELPHIA — SoNatural, a Portugal-based company, known for being a third generation, farmer-owned juice company that creates innovative HPP’d juice and wellness shots, is coming to the United States and setting up a facility in Pennsylvania located in the Philadelphia area. SoNatural’s juice and wellness shots are already in Fresh Market and PUBLIX locations nation-wide

SoNatural is in 24 countries and five continents. From their own farms, SoNatural handpicks fruits and vegetables, and by using HPP, removes all of the microorganisms and impurities while maintaining all of the natural nutrition and flavor.

SoNatural’s Philadelphia facility is designed so that juice is pressed and HPP’d within 24 hours at 30 degrees, locking in premium taste, texture and nutrition. There are no added preservatives, sugar or water.

SoNatural’s delicious and innovative juices include: avocado juice with apple and pear; beet juice with apple, carrot and ginger; ginger and apple juice with basil; mango juice with apple and banana, and a refreshing apple and lemon juice with mint. All the juices are HPP’d, under 70 calories, non-GMO, and come BPA-free in 13.52 oz. bottles at US$3.99 SRP.

SoNatural’s wellness shots are available in three functional blends: Purifying Charcoal, Turmeric & Cayenne and Ginger. The shots are HPP’d, under 70 calories, non-GMO and come BPA-free in 3.7 oz. bottles UD$2.99 SRP.

“Our mission is to bring our experience as an 80-year-old, third generation, farmer-owned juice company to the U.S., and make our innovative HPP’d juice and wellness shots that people enjoy easily available and at a price point that everyone will love,” says SoNatural’s Sales Director Andy Cook. “Our team has worked hard to be in 24 countries and five continents, and we are now thrilled to be in the U.S. too.”

About SoNatural

SoNatural’s history is an undoubtedly juicy one. To sum it up in a sentence: SoNatural is a company led by third generation farmers, people who know the land and understand what it takes to create the most pure and genuinely delicious natural products around. SoNatural’s success today results from a vast and valuable experience passed down from deep roots in the field, holding the company to the highest standards—choosing to only work with the freshest ingredients, using systems and techniques that maintain the integrity and unique flavors and qualities of each ingredient.SoNatural treats fruits and vegetables with care, using HPP to remove all of the microorganisms and impurities while maintaining all of the natural nutrition and flavor. SoNatural does not add conservatives, sugar or water. Drinks are 100% juice, natural, and are the most delicious and original juices in the market. From the fruits and vegetables from the ground to your bottle, SoNatural promises that your juice will always be ‘so natural’. What the earth gives, is what SoNatural gives to itself. http://www.sonatural.pt