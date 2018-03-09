Recov Beverage Co. Announces 3 New Flavors for Thirty Drink

CINCINNATI — Recov Beverage Co , a leading producer of natural sports and functional beverages, is excited to announce the addition of 3 new flavors to its flagship brand Thirty Drink. The 3 new sku’s, will consist of Strawberry Watermelon, Acai Blueberry and Lemon Lime which will perfectly compliment the brand’s two existing core flavors Raspberry Cherry and Tangerine Orange.

“This is truly an exciting step forward for Thirty Drink and the development of the brand. From inception, it has always been the goal to give our consumers options and choices while remaining health focused and great tasting. I think we really hit the nail on the head with these 3 new flavors,” saidFounder of Thirty beverage Pat McGinnis.

Thirty Drink, was born, developed, and is currently headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. The team behind Recov Beverages has spent over 30 years in the beverage industry developing new products, creating new brands, and managing national sales teams.

Thirty Drink appeals to health conscious consumers who need a great-tasting, low calorie, and low sugar beverage which also provides the natural source of electrolytes and essential vitamins. Thirty drink is sweetened with plant-based sweeteners such as stevia, monk fruit, and real sugar. Thirty contains no artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives or colors. Thirty uses B vitamins and zinc to enhance the quality of its product and is essential for the body to rehydrate and refuel. Thirty does not contain any artificial flavors, artificial colors, or preservatives and is consists only of natural ingredients. Thirty Drink is the healthy alternative that not only tastes great but is low in calories.

Sometimes water cannot give the body the replenishment it truly needs. Thirty Drink has been specifically formulated to satisfy the rehydration needs of athletes by including more of what the body needs and less of what it doesn’t. The brand’s name is derived from the fact that each 12 oz bottle contains only 30 calories while packing nearly triple the number of electrolytes and half the sugar of your average sports drink.

Founded 2017, Thirty drink first gained traction and success when they received a commitment from a local C-store chain United Dairy Farmers. Partnering with United Dairy Farmers provided fantastic exposure across the Ohio and Kentucky region.

Thirty Drink’s rapid growth has placed it within regional and national retailers including 7-Eleven, Sheetz, Whole Foods, and Kroger rolling into 2018 resets. Thirty has also been selected by Gordon Food Service to a partnership with K-12 schools, universities and hospitality centers across the east coast andCanada.

Thirty Drink’s 5 flavors will be available for purchase April 1st at all highly visible retailers across the east coast and online through Amazon and Kroger Clicklist.

If you have vested interest in a health focused organization or you are aware of a business interested in selling beverages like Thirty Drink, please contact us.