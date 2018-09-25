Swire Coca-Cola, USA Named Exclusive Soft Drink Provider of the Utah Jazz

Draper, UT – Swire Coca-Cola, USA will continue to be the exclusive soft drink provider at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The relationship between Swire Coca-Cola and the Jazz began in 1979 when the NBA team moved to Utah. The new five-year deal means Jazz fans and players will continue to enjoy a range of refreshing beverage choices that includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, DASANI water, smartwater, vitaminwater, and other beverages.

The deal between Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment and Draper-based Swire Coca-Cola, the bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola and other beverage brands in 13 western states, will see Coke products served at all events at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. These events include Utah Jazz games, major touring concerts, college basketball games, family ice shows, and community events.

“The Utah Jazz and Vivint Smart Home Arena are very pleased to extend our partnership with Swire Coca-Cola in a long-term agreement because of our desire to have best-in-class partners,” said Jim Olson, president of Vivint Smart Home Arena. “When guests visit the arena for Jazz games and special shows, Coca-Cola is an integral part of the product choices that we are proud to offer. The alignment of our brands will benefit our loyal fan base for years to come.”

The agreement with Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment extends a long-term partnership with Swire Coca-Cola, which also sees the company provide beverages to baseball fans at Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees, and movie goers at Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres.

“We are honored to be selected, once again, as the beverage provider for the Utah Jazz,” said Jack Pelo, President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola, USA. “Swire Coca-Cola has been a part of the Jazz community since the team arrived in Utah 40 seasons ago. We look forward to continue refreshing one of the best teams in basketball, along with passionate Jazz fans.”

In addition to refreshing fans and players, Swire Coca-Cola is committed to developing more sustainable packaging and supporting more effective recycling programs. In partnership with the Utah Jazz, Swire Coca-Cola urges fans to recycle their drink containers whenever possible, whether they enjoy the game live at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, watch on TV at home, or at other times when they enjoy the beverage of their choice.

About Swire Coca-Cola, USA

At Swire Coca-Cola, USA we proudly create the magical feelings, special times and great taste of America’s favorite beverages. Our commitment to excellence guides our actions with our employees, customers and communities. Swire Coca-Cola, USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola® and other beverages, across 13 states. The company’s territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. With over 6,700 employees and headquarters in Draper, Utah, Swire Coca-Cola, USA is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited (HKSE: 00019/00087) (www.swirepacific.com) as part of its beverages division. For more information, visit us at: www.swirecc.com