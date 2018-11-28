Tejava Origins Announces New Unsweetened Green and Oolong Teas

SAN FRANCISCO — Crystal Geyser Water Company is proud to announce Tejava Origins, the newest release in its Tejava line of unsweetened ready to drink teas. In a rapidly growing category, the company is confident the superior taste of Tejava Origins will attract even the most discerning tea aficionados. The tea is brewed in two delicious varieties: Hojicha Green Tea and Fujian Oolong Tea. Recognizing current consumer demand for transparency of ingredients in their beverage choices, Tejava Origins is unsweetened, certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher.

“We are truly excited about this addition to the Tejava family of products,” said Yasumasa Iwamoto, President and CEO of the company. “Tejava Origins will set the bar for premium taste and quality for ready to drink roasted green and oolong teas.”

Tejava Origins tea leaves are sourced from some of the best growing regions in the world. Tejava Origins Hojicha (pronounced Hoh-Jee-Cha) is grown in Kagoshima, Japan, a region noted for its mineral-rich volcanic soils. This green tea has a deeply roasted taste, with just a touch of nutty flavor. Tejava Origins Fujian (pronounced Foo-Jee-In) comes from Guizhou, China, an area with a subtropical climate ideal for oolong cultivation. The proprietary blend of oolong has a subtle floral note with a smooth toasted flavor.

Tejava Origins Tea is bottled in the signature Tejava 1-liter glass bottle. It will be available for purchase from www.tejava.com in 3-pack varieties in late November. Customers may choose packs of Hojicha, Oolong, or Tejava original unsweetened black tea or a variety pack. The tea comes beautifully packaged making it a perfect gift for holiday parties. Prices range from $18.99 – $23.99 and all orders over $75 ship free. The company’s website will alert consumers when Tejava Origins will be available in retail stores.

About Crystal Geyser Water Company

Crystal Geyser® Water Company was founded in 1977 with a mission to provide the best natural sparkling water in the world. The company’s name was chosen to represent the purity and clarity of the water, and its highest priority has been to preserve and maintain the water’s refreshing, natural character. Based in California, the company offers sparkling water and Tejava Unsweetened Iced Tea. Tejava is proud to be verified by the Non-GMO Project, and sources its tea exclusively from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. Crystal Geyser remains committed to employing sustainable business practices. For more information, visit http://www.crystalgeyser.com and www.tejava.com.