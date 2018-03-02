TEN Spring Water Now Available at Food Lion Stores

BOCA RATON, Fla. — TEN Spring Water, America’s finest alkaline water sourced from the purest natural springs and bottled at an ultimate hydration level of 10 pH, is now available in Food Lion stores. The full shop grocery store chain with locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will offer TEN Spring Water in BPA-free gallon jugs and half-liter bottles.

“We value Food Lion’s commitment to providing healthy food and beverage choices for their customers,” said Jose Fernandez, CEO of TEN Spring Water. “We’re thrilled that consumers will now have access to our ultra-pure tasting water in approximately 1,000 Food Lion stores across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.”

TEN Spring Water boasts the highest pH among bottled water brands and is sourced from underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves, located at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense that they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state.

High-profile fans of the popular bottled alkaline water brand include Grammy-winning artist Melissa Etheridge, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, 3-time NFL Pro-Bowler Vincent Jackson, and Mario Addison, Colin Jones, and Teddy Williams of the Carolina Panthers.

TEN Spring Water is available at supermarkets and specialty markets throughout the United States and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Spring Water is available in half-liter bottles, one-liter bottles, one-gallon jugs and half-liter six packs at supermarkets and specialty markets throughout the United States and the Caribbean, and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. For more information about TEN Spring Water, visit www.tenspringwater.com or https://www.instagram.com/tenwater.