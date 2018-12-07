The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Secures Water-Soluble Natural Hemp Extract Formulations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV and OTCQB: WTER) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc. (“A88 Infused”), has entered into a Binding Letter of Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Infusion Biosciences, Inc. (“IBS”), that provides a non-exclusive license to utilize its proprietary Aqueous Phytorecovery Process (“APP”) technology. Under the Agreement, IBS agreed to provide A88 Infused with ready-to-drink natural hemp-extract formulations. With APP’s formulations A88 Infused is expected to be the first national U.S. beverage company to bring true water-soluble, full-spectrum features of bioactive natural hemp extract molecules to U.S. consumers.

“With the benefit of IBS’s CEO Dr. Arup Sen’s knowledge and formulations, we are positioned to take a leadership position in the emerging hemp-infused beverage category. The quality and purity of IBS’s formulations are uniquely aligned with our commitment to ‘clean beverages’ that our nearly 50,000 retailers and loyal Alkaline88®consumers have come to trust and expect from us. These proprietary formulations will allow us to infuse water-soluble cannabinoids without the use of any chemicals or additives. Being truly water soluble, they will absorb through the stomach and the small intestines, therefore allowing for rapid absorption within minutes. Combining this science and technology with the power and integrity of the Alkaline88® brand is expected to create a market-leading approach to the fast-growing hemp-infused beverage category,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

IBS is a biotech company focused on discovering and commercializing innovative products that use cannabis and hemp plant ingredients in their natural forms produced by the APP Technology. APP Technology comprises a patent-pending process that uses proprietary reagents to produce two unique, ready-to-consume ingredients with the full-spectrum features of bioactive cannabinoids and terpenes from hemp. These are Infuz2O, which is a solution of naturally water-soluble molecules, including cannabinoids and terpenes, directly from the plants; and Bio-Natural Oil, which are free, naturally-occurring oils, including cannabinoids and terpenes, recovered as a natural oil from the plants. Due to the retention of the natural state, both Infuz2O and Bio-Natural Oil are unique in that both deliver plant specific experience in novel products. APP Technology is based on more than 12 years of research and development of water-soluble minerals and plant phytochemicals.

“We are excited to license APP Technology and offer our formulation expertise for the Alkaline88® product line in the United States. They have already proven to be an innovation leader and a trusted, respected brand that is well-loved by consumers in the premium water category. We believe with our technology and formulations, coupled with their speed-to-market, proprietary electrolysis process and current distribution channels, A88 Infused beverages will become a dominant brand in the hemp infused beverage category,” said Dr. Arup Sen, CEO of Infusion Biosciences, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. fully intends to comply with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its hemp infused alkaline water and other nutraceutical product lines. The Company will not pursue the production or sale of hemp infused products until legally permitted and all necessary approvals have been obtained.

About Infusion Biosciences Inc.

Infusion Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and commercialization of proprietary technologies that provide innovative means to deliver the experience and benefits of cannabis and hemp. Scientists at Infusion Biosciences have discovered the presence of, and developed methods to directly recover (APP Technology), water soluble forms of lipids (oils), including cannabinoids and terpenes, which naturally exist in cannabis and hemp plants. Infusion Biosciences is a major shareholder in the publicly-traded company Sproutly Canada, Inc. which holds the exclusive license of APP Technology for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Canada, Australia, Israel, Jamaica, and the European Union. Sproutly Canada, Inc. is a licensed producer in Canada under the Cannabis Act with a mission to become the leading supplier to the cannabis beverage and edibles market.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (TSXV and OTCQB: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88® is a premier 8.8 pH-balanced bottled alkaline drinking water, enhanced with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt, and the #1 selling bulk alkaline water in the United States. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Alkaline88® is available in over 40,000 retailers in all 50 states, including national retailers such as Safeway/Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and other top regional and local supermarket chains. To find a retailer near you visit: http://thealkalinewaterco.com/about-us/locations/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that A88 Infused is expected to be the first national U.S. beverage company to bring true water-soluble, full-spectrum features of bioactive natural hemp extract molecules to U.S. consumers; that the Company is positioned to take a leadership position in the emerging hemp-infused beverage category; that the proprietary formulations will allow the Company to infuse water-soluble cannabinoids without the use of any chemicals or additives and they will absorb through the stomach and the small intestines, therefore allowing for rapid absorption within minutes; that combining the science and technology with the power and integrity of the Alkaline88® brand is expected to create a market-leading approach to the fast-growing hemp infused beverage category; and that IBS’s technology and formulations, coupled with their speed-to-market, proprietary electrolysis process and current distribution channels, A88 Infused beverages will become a dominant brand in the hemp infused beverage category. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s infused water products; the fact that the Company may not receive approval for any of its hemp infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; that fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.