Ugly Launches Watermelon Flavor

Fresh off its successful summer debut in the U.S., British sparkling water brand Ugly Drinks thinks fall is the perfect time to introduce its version of one of American summer’s most refreshing flavors – watermelon. Why? Because the ‘ugly truth’ about delicious sparkling refreshment is that you should enjoy it any time of year, in any flavor you want.

“American food and beverage brands have so many rules that allow rigid seasonality to drive their marketing,” observes Ugly Drinks co-founder Hugh Thomas, who recently opened Ugly Drink’s U.S. headquarters in New York City. “When it comes to seasonality, we see things differently at Ugly. Watermelon in the cooler months… why not?”

Since introducing its signature no-sugar, no-calorie, no-coloring and no-preservative sparkling waters in the U.S. in May 2018, Ugly has established an early reputation as a favorite of millennials, who “just won’t be denied their sparkling water” and love Ugly’s “smooth bubbles” and flavors that are “delicious without tasting artificial.”

Ugly is available in four flavors: Lemon Lime, Peach, Cherry and now Watermelon. To express the flavor on its can, Ugly again took inspiration from the 1980s pop art scene and iconic visual masters like Keith Haring. All Ugly flavors come in a fully-recyclable 12 fl. oz./355 ml can.

The fastest and easiest way to ‘get Ugly’ is through a subscription on www.uglydrinks.com. With just a few clicks a box of Ugly Watermelon (or another flavor) comes right to your door: 24 Ugly cans of sparkling water for just $23 and free shipping. And if you really want to feel Ugly, the brand now offers shipments of 48 or 96 cans. Subscription frequency can be changed at any time.

Ugly’s new Watermelon sparkling water will be sold exclusively online and in New York retailers. “This will be my first winter living in New York City,” notes Thomas, a native Brit. “Even if it’s -9 degrees Celsius – sorry, I mean 15 degrees Fahrenheit – I’ll still be enjoying some Ugly Watermelon, and so should you.”

About Ugly Drinks

Ugly Drinks is changing the way we think about sparkling water with its British ‘humour’ and dedication to ‘the ugly truth’ about sugary sodas and what we’re told to drink and think. Ugly Drinks was co-founded by friends, Hugh Thomas and Joe Benn and launched in the United Kingdom, in January 2016. The future beverage entrepreneurs met while working at Vita Coco Coconut Water in 2011. Their exposure to the beverage industry inspired them to create a healthier alternative to traditional sugary or sweetened carbonated drinks, and the two launched Ugly Drinks in 2016. The brand’s popularity lead to its arrive in the US in summer 2018. Visit www.uglydrinks.com for more information.

