BAWLS Guarana Announces Cherry Cola Flavor

TWINSBURG, Ohio— BAWLS Acquisition, parent company of BAWLS Guarana, is pleased to announce the newest flavor addition to its line of highly caffeinated premium sodas. BAWLS Guarana Cherry Cola is the 7th remarkable flavor to be added to the BAWLS line-up. The new flavor joins BAWLS Guarana’s current line of highly caffeinated sodas, such as Original, Cherry, Orange, Root Beer, Ginger, and BAWLS Zero.

BAWLS Cherry Cola brings a uniqueness to the market as a premium highly caffeinated, Guarana fueled option, along with a refreshing and timeless cola taste paired with the sweet addition of cherry. In preparation for the launch, BAWLS Guarana will be running giveaways with partners and retailers and planning online promotions to ensure loyal BAWLS fans and new BAWLS customers can conveniently get their BAWLS Guarana fuel.

“Our BAWLS Team worked extremely hard to bring this exciting new caffeinated soda option to market in our iconic bottle,” says BAWLS Guarana CEO, Jon Gunnerson. “We heard our fans loud and clear when they determined that cherry cola was the flavor that they hoped to see in our lineup of beverages”

BAWLS Guarana Cherry Cola is available today at Micro Center Stores across the nation, packaged in the iconic glass 10 oz. bumpy bottle. In addition, BAWLS Cherry Cola and all the BAWLS Guarana products are available to purchase now on the official BAWLS Guarana website at bawls.com and on Amazon.

Find all Micro Center locations at microcenter.com

About BAWLS

BAWLS Guarana is a crisp, super caffeinated soda, infused with the naturally energizing Guarana berry, giving BAWLS its unique flavor. BAWLS’ smooth taste, eye-catching packaging and naturally-caffeinated kick have fueled the days and nights of millions of heavy-eyed students, techies, professionals and gamers everywhere since 1996. Headquartered in Twinsburg, OH, BAWLS Guarana beverages are available at supermarkets, convenience stores and specialty retailers across the USA. For more information, visit BAWLS.com. For distribution opportunities, please contact BAWLS GUARANA at 888-731-9708 or info@bawls.com.