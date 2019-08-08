BodyBio Introduces E-Lyte Balanced Electrolyte Concentrate

MILLVILLE, N.J.– BodyBio, the nutritional supplement company and leader in cellular health, has launched a new size E-Lyte, a balanced electrolyte concentrate designed to mimic the electrolyte levels in the body. BodyBio was one of the first to make a hydration supplement in 1984, and still boats the highest concentration on the market. E-Lyte contains no sugars or artificial sweeteners; just pure, salty electrolytes formulated with the three ingredients that support perfect pH balance – sodium, potassium and magnesium.

Available online in a 4 oz. bottle for $8.99 and a 20 oz. bottle for $24.99, a capful of E-Lyte is all that’s required to optimize an 8 oz. glass of water for full electrolyte recovery and replenishment. E-Lyte can also be added to foods normally salty in flavor liked cooked soups, stews, pasta or broth.

“E-Lyte is different from any other electrolyte drink available. It has no sugars and no artificial sweeteners and has been engineered to be the best in aiding with electrolyte recovery,” said Jessica Berman, Head of Marketing. “When you actively work to recharge and give your body what it needs, everything aligns with it: mood, energy, recovery, acuteness, and overall quality of health.”

With the medical grade ratio of minerals in E-Lyte, electrolytes can prevent cramps, boost energy, maintain body temperature, reducing fatigue and aid in neurological functions. Electrolyte loss can be caused by stress, poor diet, exercise, pregnancy, illness and medications.

E-Lyte in not only prescribed to address electrolyte deficiencies but can be proactively applied to support the body for fitness training and extended workouts. Two-time Triathlon World Cup Champion, Renee Tomlin, uses E-Lyte in tandem with her triathlon training sessions in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which is at an elevation of 6,000 ft.

“I have to be conscious of the impact my training regiment can have on my hydration status. Fortunately, E-Lyte mixed with 10-12oz’s of apple juice in the morning helps pre-load or replenish essential electrolytes before or between the morning’s sessions,” noted Tomlin. “Not only is it critical to have the proper balance of electrolytes in your system, but it’s imperative to stay on top of this balance in certain environmental conditions or under particular bodily stressors.”

For more information on E-Lyte and BodyBio visit bodybio.com/elyte-electrolyte-concentrate.

About BodyBio

RESEARCH BACKED. QUALITY DRIVEN. BodyBio was conceived when the founder, Ed Kane, developed targeted blood chemistry analysis and epigenetic testing to investigate the most complex disorders in the world. His mission began with developing a medical software program that would produce a list of required nutrients based on an individual’s blood chemistry results matched to the medical literature. The findings from that research developed into BodyBio as we know it today.