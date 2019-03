MAMARONECK, N.Y.— Brands Within Reach (BWR) announced the introduction of a new line of 17.6 oz. ready to drink natural black and green teas offered in four flavors: Black Tea lemon, Black Tea Peach, Green Tea Raspberry Green Tea Lime and Mint. Using groundbreaking and enhanced quality aseptic bottling standards which removes the need for preservatives or extended heat treatment, the new Nestea flash brewed products offer the ultimate fresh flavor taste profile while allowing to help preserve nutrients in the products.The new 17.6 oz. line is offered in a proprietary shaped bottle with easy grip for consumption, using tea leaves sourced from the high altitude Nilgiri region in India known for its high-quality tea plantations.

Tea sources are certified by the Rainforest Alliance which provides ongoing work to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable livelihoods for tea growers.

“The new Nestea flash brewed line is introducing a new fresh taste standard in the RTD tea category while benefiting from a strong brand awareness, and high measures of trust and expertise in tea. Consumers are demanding higher quality, consciously sourced natural products from brands they trust in a category which is poised for a shakeup. Most established brands of RTD Teas are currently flat or declining in sales highlighting an increased disconnect between consumers aspirations and product offering,” commented Olivier Sonnois, BWR’s CEO. “We believe the new Nestea Flash Brewed product line can immediately offer a disproportionate contribution to category growth by meeting all consumer aspirations: ultimate fresh taste, attractive packaging, fair consumer price at $1.29 a bottle, Rainforest Alliance Certified, 100 percent clean ingredient list and innovative process allowing better nutrients content and flavor,” added Sonnois.

The new Nestea flash brewed products will be introduced and sampled at the Natural Products Expo West, Booth #1566.

About Nestea RTD Teas

With over 70 years of tea heritage and 89 percent brand awareness across the country, Nestea is an iconic, well-known and trusted global brand which consumers consider as a tea expert.

About Brands Within Reach

Since 2003, BWR has focused its attention and efforts in building a unique and entrepreneurial expertise in marketing and distributing brands with strong consumer appeal and enhanced product attributes in North America. For more information: bwrgroup.com

For more information about Nestea, visit nestea-usa.com.