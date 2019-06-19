Cannabis Brand Daytrip Launches with CBD Infused Sparkling Water

SAN FRANCISCO— Daytrip, the leading cannabis lifestyle brand, has announced the release of its CBD infused sparkling water.

Daytrip’s initial beverage line is available in four natural fruit flavors: Cherry, Coconut Pineapple, Lemon Lime and Tangerine. Daytrip also plans to introduce a THC infused sparkling water line, which will be available in California dispensaries summer 2019. The company is led by a beverage industry veteran, Joey Cannata, who was previously EVP at Rockstar Energy and entrepreneur Shawn Biega, founder Beyond Coastal.

“Cannabis product distribution is still in its infancy. With the positive feedback and excitement from retailers, consumers and distributors alike, we’re excited to join an emerging industry and expect that Daytrip will become an integral part of it,” said Cannata.

“Today’s launch represents the first step in Daytrip’s long journey in bringing a euphoric experience to our customers every day,” said Biega. “Be it through our sparkling water or future products, we believe our customers will find that Daytrip delivers joy and peace of mind every day, whether you’re on the beach or the back porch.”

Unlike other CBD infused products, Daytrip’s proprietary Foliole Nexus Technology leverages high-frequency energy to minimize the CBD particle size and infuse it into sparkling water. This creates particles that are 100% water-soluble and small enough for the human cell to process, enabling the CBD to provide a near-instant effect.

Each Daytrip beverage contains five calories and includes 10 mg of CBD per can, retailing at $4.99 in the general market and $49.99/12-pack, available at wearedaytrip.com. The THC line will feature the same four flavors and 5 mg of THC per 12 oz. can.

Beyond sparkling water, Daytrip plans to drive CBD and THC disruption in several additional consumables from beverages to edibles, to be announced at a later time.

The product is currently available online at wearedaytrip.com, as well as distributors across California, Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota and Washington. For more information please visit wearedaytrip.com and follow us on instagram @wearedaytrip.

About Daytrip

Daytrip is a cannabis lifestyle brand designed to spread optimism and adventure. Daytrip’s premier line of CBD infused sparkling water promises a natural fruit flavor, created with Foliole Nexus Technology that guarantees quality and consistency in every can. Founded by beverage industry experts Shawn Biega and Joey Cannata, Daytrip’s brand promise is to make the world a more joyful and spontaneous place. More information can be found at wearedaytrip.com.