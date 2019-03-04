Cheribundi Introduces Cheribundi Hydrate

GENEVA, N.Y.– Cheribundi Inc., the leading producer of tart cherry juice products, is introducing their newest product: Cheribundi Hydrate. Hydrate combines the benefits of Cheribundi’s renowned smooth tart cherry juice with the hydrating goodness of coconut water and B Vitamins to make an amazingly beneficial super fruit drink combination. Packed with the mega-antioxidant power of 40 tart cherries in every 8 oz. serving, Hydrate combines 67 percent tart cherry juice with 33 percent coconut water and has no added sugar. With just 90 calories per serving, Hydrate is perfect for anyone looking for a tasty and healthy way to hydrate and recover after any activity.

Hydrate, available in 12 and 24 oz. sizes, is the latest of Cheribundi’s product line. The natural health benefits of tart cherries are supported by over 50 scientific studies published in various academic and medical journals including the Journal of Nutrition, British Journal of Sports Medicine and the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine in Science and Sport. Coconut water is equally known for its hydrating capabilities and restoration of electrolyte balance by providing key vitamins and minerals. According to Medical News Today, coconut water has more than 10 times the amount of potassium of most sports drinks.

“We’ve built our company on the health benefits that come from tart cherries, and our consumer research has led us to another new product innovation,” said Steve Pear, Cheribundi CEO. “With our newest product, Cheribundi Hydrate, we’ve added 100 percent natural coconut water which meets consumer demand for a product that combines our super fruit with an extra boost of natural hydration.”

Cheribundi tart cherry juice products provide the highest antioxidant strength of any super fruit juice. Proven to boost immunity, improve sleep, reduce soreness and help with faster muscle recovery, Cheribundi is a leader in the healthy, better-for-you beverage sector.

About Cherimundi

Founded in 2004, Cheribundi produces one of the most powerful super fruit juices in the world. Their tart cherry juices are all natural, not from concentrate and are crafted through a one-of-a-kind juicing process, developed by scientists at Cornell University, to create a natural product with nearly 1.5 times the antioxidant strength of any super fruit juice. Known for delivering benefits like boosting immunity, improving sleep, reducing muscle soreness and helping muscles recover faster, Cheribundi tart cherry juices are also some of the best tasting on the market.Because of its effectiveness, Cheribundi has a unique connection to the athletic world. Over 250 collegiate and professional sports teams, plus thousands of elite and amateur athletes, drink Cheribundi as part of their daily training routines. Cheribundi tart cherry juice products are available in grocery, natural, mass and drug stores nationwide, club stores and online on Amazon.com, Jet.com and Cheribundi.com.