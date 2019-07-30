Chlorophyll Water Selected as Official Water of United Nations’ International Yoga Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Chlorophyll Water was selected by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and the UN Department of Global Communications to be the Official Water served at the United Nations for International Yoga Day 2019.

International Day of Yoga, unofficially referred to as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on summer solstice, June 21st The day was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly.

Marking the International Yoga Day, the United Nations held a series of events highlighting the benefits of this ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India and how they can be applied to the problems the world faces today. Chlorophyll Water was exclusively served within the General Assembly chamber at the United Nations.

Over 2,000 guests, including diplomats, officials, and yoga gurus participated in the Yoga Day festivities within the General Assembly chambers.

Yoga enthusiasts sipped on Chlorophyll Water and listened to Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed explain how yoga can help the world, especially in these troubled times, by inspiring the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle to help fight climate change and by promoting tolerance and peace. Addressing the General Assembly chambers, Deputy Mohammed said: “The essence of yoga is balance not only within us but also in our relationship with humanity, with the world. As such, yoga can promote solidarity, social integration, tolerance, justice, and peace. It teaches us a holistic vision of the world encouraging us to live in harmony with ourselves, society and nature.”

With “Yoga for Climate Action” as this year’s theme, Deputy Mohammed explained why yoga has been, “A valuable contribution in addressing climate change, the defining issue of our time, by inspiring us to shift away from the unsustainable practices towards inclusive green growth, conscious consumption, and much more sustainable lifestyles.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video message that, “The global importance of yoga is not just can it unite the body, mind, and soul on a personal level, it can also unite the world.”

India’s Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin noted that the International Yoga Day was born in the General Assembly through a resolution adopted by the delegation in 2014. “There is growing discourse among the global community that yoga can be one of the tools in our collective quest for promoting sustainable development and lifestyles in harmony with nature,” he said. “I hope this indoor yoga session in General Assembly hall, the first of its kind, will reinforce values of cleaner, greener and more sustainable future that all of you yogis are committed to.”

Celebrated yoga instructor and healer Sunaina Rekhi of Mumbai’s Yoga Gallery received roaring cheers as she led the audience through a practice of joyous yoga with jumping in place, movement and feet stomping. She also showed the audience how to relieve stress, decompress, and relax during one’s workday. Swami Paramananda of the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre and Kevin Tobar from the Bhakti Centre led chants and yoga exercises adapted for practice in confined spaces like offices.

Since Chlorophyll Water’s launch Chlorophyll Water has been committed in helping spread the awareness and benefits of yoga. The company has supported yoga teachers including Melini Jesudason, Dan “Yoga Dan” Gottlieb, and health and wellness entrepreneurs, such as Human @ Ease.

In addition, Chlorophyll Water has launched a community section on their website: chlorophyllwater.com/blogs/community devoted to raising the awareness and acknowledging those who inspire within the yoga community. The Community Page on Chlorophyll Water’s website features tomorrows most promising leaders in the yoga and wellness community.

Chlorophyll Water is a purified water (carbon filtered, triple filtered, UV treated) enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the vital green pigment in plant life. Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of Chlorophyll fortified with the added health benefits of Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C and Vitamin D for enhanced hydration.