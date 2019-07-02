Distill Ventures Names New Addition to North American Team

NEW YORK– Distill Ventures, the world’s first independent drinks accelerator devoted to building and scaling the best and brightest drinks brands of the future, is pleased to announce a new addition its growing North American team with Evis Savvides joining as operating partner.

In his New York-based role, Savvides will focus on planning and operations for all brands in North America and work with the existing portfolio companies to accelerate the growth of these founder-led brands in both the spirits and non-alcoholic beverage categories.

“Evis will support our companies by enhancing their strategic view while grounding the business plans in executable building blocks,” said Gonzalo De La Pezuela, founder and managing director, Distill Ventures North America. “As we continue to expand in North America and beyond by supporting existing brands and new entrepreneurs that want to scale their businesses, Evis will apply his strategic and collaborative approach to play a key part in mentoring and facilitating successful outcomes.”

Evis has held leadership roles with wine and spirits importers, wholesalers, and consulting companies, helping unlock sustainable brand growth. His longest-standing tenure includes 13 years of dedication to Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, a U.S. based sales and marketing organization responsible for the success of well-known brands such as Yellow Tail. Initially as a consultant, Evis later served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer and finally Executive Vice President of Business Development, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Before joining Distill Ventures, he worked with Domaine Select Wine & Spirits as president, followed by SFG Consulting as a managing principal.

About Distill Ventures

Established in 2013, Distill Ventures is the drinks industry’s first accelerator for new and growing brands whose aim is to support entrepreneurs to develop, scale and sell the drinks brands of the future. Through a combination of cash investment, mentoring support and access to a network of experts, Distill Ventures works with founders to help brands go further, faster. Distill Ventures operates across many drinks categories, and invests at all stages, from pre-launch (or “seed” businesses) through to those requiring significant growth and expansion capital. It is operated independently and backed by Diageo, the world’s leading premium drinks company, providing investment funding, as well as resources and access through its global network of experts.

To date, Distill Ventures has invested over $75 million in 15+ drinks brands including: Seedlip, the world’s first non-alcohol distilled spirits brand; Stauning, one of Europe’s standout new whiskies from Denmark; Starward, a distinctive Australian whisky, exclusively matured in Australian wine barrels; Belsazar, a German aperitif integrated into the Diageo portfolio in 2018; and Westward, a leading American single malt whiskey inspired by the Pacific Northwest’s craft beer traditions. Further information on Distill Ventures and details on how acceleration works for drinks brands is available at distillventures.com.