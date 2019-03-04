Download BevNET’s Natural Products Expo West 2019 Show Planner

This week, natural and organic product companies and manufacturers from around the world will convene at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. for Natural Products Expo West 2019. The annual event, produced by New Hope Network, is one of the largest and most important exhibitions for the natural and organic industry and an epicenter for new innovations, brands and products.

To help you navigate the more than 330 beverage-related exhibitors at this year’s event, we’ve produced a printable Expo West 2019 Show Planner which lists companies both alphabetically and by booth number.

BevNET will be on site to cover all the news and updates from Expo West 2019, so be sure to track our coverage on social media and online throughout the week. For minute-by-minute updates live from the show floor, follow us via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For comprehensive coverage of Expo West, including video recaps, interviews and feature stories, visit BevNET.com and sign up for the BevNET Daily Newsletter.

Natural Products Expo West 2019

When: Education and Events — March 5-9, 2019

Trade Show — March 6-8, 2019 (Anaheim Convention Center North Halls); March 7-9, 2019 (Anaheim Convention Center Main Halls)

Where: Anaheim Convention Center and Anaheim Hilton, Anaheim, Calif.

Who: More than 330 different beverage brands and approximately 80,000 attendees, including brokers, distributors, importers, exporters and retailers.

Why: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

Fresh Ideas Tent, Anaheim Marriott

Wednesday: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Anaheim Convention Center North Hall

Wednesday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Thursday/Friday: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Anaheim Hilton

Wednesday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Thursday/Friday: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Halls A-E at Anaheim Convention Center

Thursday/Friday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Convention Center Level 3, Arena, Arena Lobby

*open early

Thursday/Friday: 9:30am – 6:00pm

Saturday: 9:30am – 4:00pm

BevNET’s coverage of Expo West 2019 is sponsored by Top Health Ingredients, Clearly Kombucha, Cargill, Dunn’s River Brands, Icelandic Glacial, Remedy Organics and Vive Organic.