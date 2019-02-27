Elevator Talk: Bambucha Brings Chef Crafted Flavors to Kombucha

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Michael ZonFrilli is the co-founder of Bambucha, a chef crafted organic kombucha brand based in San Diego, California. Bambucha’s unique flavor offerings such as Thai Ginger and Mango Masala are inspired by the founders’ experience in the culinary field. The company believes there is room for competition in the growing kombucha category, noting that teens and young adults are turning to functional beverages as an alternative to soda. Zonfrilli is open to working with an investor or partner that can help them scale the business beyond Southern California and build a team to support retail growth.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>