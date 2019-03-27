Elevator Talk: CANN Low Dose Cannabis Tonic Targets Market Newcomers

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Jake Bullock is the co-founder of CANN, a low dose cannabis tonic designed for social drinking. The company aims to make cannabis more approachable to mainstream consumers and newcomers to the cannabis market. Each 8 oz. CANN contains 2 mg of a THC and CBD blend, allowing consumers to have several over the course of a social event. Bullock is open to working with a strategic partner that can help them with manufacturing and brand building.

