Elevator Talk: PLNT Blend Creates Hemp Infused Hydration Focused on Flavor and Functionality

David Holmes is the co-founder of Plant Life Group, the producers of PLNT Blend, a brand that crafts all-natural and organic plant-based beverages aimed to evolve the way consumers hydrate. Full spectrum hemp extract is complemented by functional ingredients and sweetened with coconut nectar, making it a low glycemic beverage with unique flavor combinations. Holmes is open to collaborating with smaller investors that are interested in being involved with the development and growth of the brand and strategic partners that can offer production and distribution capabilities.

