ELMA, N.Y.– Elmhurst 1925 and Bluestone Lane has announced a national partnership with the debut of ready-to-drink Bluestone Lane Cold-Pressed Coffee with Oat Milk. As the maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based milks, Elmhurst 1925 will be the exclusive oat milk supplier for the Australian-inspired hospitality and lifestyle brand both in the new ready-to-drink coffee line and in stores nationwide. Elmhurst and Bluestone Lane will be showcasing the new line at 2019 Natural Products Expo West at Elmhurst’s booth #849; attendees are invited to stop-by to learn more and to taste the new coffee drink.

“Our partnership with Bluestone Lane further extends our mission to provide consumers with simple and nutritious plant-based beverages,” said Peter Truby, VP of marketing at Elmhurst. “With convenience, flavor and nutrition in mind, Bluestone Lane Cold-Pressed Coffee with Oat Milk makes healthy coffee beverages available to everyone on-the-go. Being a premium brand ourselves, we’re excited to support Bluestone Lane’s commitment to premium products and ingredients with this new line and as the exclusive oat and almond milk in its cafés.”

Crafted with Elmhurst 1925 Milked Oats and Bluestone Lane premium cold-pressed coffee, Cold-Pressed Coffee with Oat Milk offers a better-for-you alternative to traditional ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The cold-pressed coffee extracts a bold, concentrated taste that blends perfectly with the nutritious oat milk. Packed with flavor but low in sugar, the Australian-style coffee is dairy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. Created with the millennial consumer in mind, this minimalist drink is resealable and shelf-stable, and complements both Elmhurst and Bluestone Lane’s commitment to clean product labels.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Elmhurst 1925 to introduce a ready-to-drink coffee beverage that is unparalleled in quality, taste and sustainability,” said Nicholas Stone, founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. “Our Cold-Pressed Coffee with Oat Milk is perfect for consumers searching for a ready-to-drink coffee with the delicious taste of premium oat milk.”

Like all Elmhurst products, Milked Oats is crafted through a unique HydroRelease method. Using just water, HydroRelease separates the components of a nut, grain or seed, before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion. The original ingredient’s nutrition is maintained, and no added gums or emulsifiers are needed to hold the product together. As with all Elmhurst plant milks, Milked Oats does not contain carrageenan, gums, oils or other emulsifiers.

Bluestone Lane’s Cold-Pressed Coffee with Oat Milk will be available in its cafés and at retail partners nationwide, as well as online later this year. It will be one of four new Cold-Pressed Coffee beverages that Bluestone Lane will release throughout the year. For more information about Elmhurst oat milk, visit elmhurst1925.com; to learn more about Bluestone Lane coffee, visit bluestonelane.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease method, which uses water to harnesses the full nutritional content of raw grains, nuts or seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties are made with six ingredients or less and no added gums or emulsifiers. Its nut milks have up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands, and its Peanut Protein Shakes contain 20 g protein per 12 oz. carton. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-influenced hospitality and lifestyle brand, and one of America’s top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses. Founded by Nicholas Stone and a group of Australian expats, Bluestone Lane is leading the movement in third and fourth wave coffee culture in the US. The business began with the philosophy to provide Americans with an enhanced coffee and café experience, similar to one you would find in Melbourne, Australia. Since the brand launched with its first New York City location in July 2013, Bluestone Lane has taken the United States by storm, opening 37 locations across six U.S. cities in only five years. Connect at bluestonelane.com and via Instagram at @bluestonelane.