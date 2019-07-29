Elmhurst 1925 Debuts Single Serve Milked Oats

ELMA, N.Y.– Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based milks, has announced the debut of Single Serve Milked Oats, an 11 oz. version of its beloved 32 oz. Milked Oats. Crafted with just five ingredients, Single Serve Milked Oats is convenient and portable, perfect for sipping on the-go and for pouring into morning cereal, oatmeal and smoothies.

“In response to consumer demand for a smaller, more portable version of our popular Milked Oats, we’re excited to introduce Single Serve Milked Oats to people who want to take their oat milk on-the-go more easily,” said Peter Truby, VP of marketing at Elmhurst 1925. “Portioned to be consumed in one sitting and shelf-stable, Single Serve Milked Oats gives oat milk fans a healthier option that’s easy to take on the road wherever their life takes them.”

Packaged in an 11 oz. carton, Single Serve Milked Oats is made with five simple ingredients: oats, water, cane sugar, natural flavors and salt. Each carton is also free of added gums or oils, contains 28 grams of whole grains per serving and is stamped by the Whole Grains Council. Perfect for on-the-go sipping, traveling and for drinking alongside meals at the office, school and more, Single Serve Milked Oats offers a convenient, pre-portioned serving of nutritious oat milk.

All Elmhurst plant milks, including Single Served Milked Oats, are crafted using the brand’s exclusive HydroRelease method.Starting with pure water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. All Elmhurst plant milks are Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, OU Kosher and made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums or other emulsifiers.

Elmhurst Single Serve Milked Oats is available online now with an SRP of $4.99 per carton and will be hitting retailers soon. Elmhurst will also be launching flavored varieties of Single Serve Milked Oats later this year.Elmhurst plant milks can be purchased at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway Market, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based portfolio, visit elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.