Essentia Ends Q3 2019 with Record-Breaking Measured Retail Sales

BOTHELL, Wash.— Essentia, the pioneer of ionized alkaline bottled water in the U.S., ended Q3 with $271 million in measured retail sales during the last 52 weeks. Representing the company’s most successful quarter with over $100 million in measured retail sales, Essentia continued to exceed the brand’s sales goals and lead the growth in the premium water category, generating 351 percent of category growth.

Essentia has put an emphasis on expanded distribution in convenience stores and not only achieved this over the last three months, but also outpaced its competition in the channel. Specifically, Essentia’s convenience store sales increased more than 70 percent from 2018. Essentia’s momentum in the convenience channel presents an exciting opportunity for continued growth into Q4 and 2020.

“We’re thrilled by the tremendous momentum we’ve seen in the convenience channel this quarter,” said Mike Sharman, Senior Vice President of Sales at Essentia. “There is heightened consumer demand for premium and health-conscious products in convenience stores, and Essentia’s supercharged ionized alkaline water provides an option they are looking for. We couldn’t be happier about our impressive third quarter results.”

Essentia’s growth is also demonstrated through its commitment to corporate social responsibility, with a focus in two distinct areas: the first—giving back to the community through its empowering youth initiative called Believe+. Launched in 2018, Believe+ underwrites free after school programs for middle schoolers in impoverished neighborhoods. Secondly, the brand’s focus on elevating sustainability efforts to combat plastic pollution. Most recently, Essentia became an official member of The Recycling Partnership – a national nonprofit organization that improves access to convenient recycling and provides education to help residents nationwide recycle more and recycle better – with the goal to transform the U.S. recycling system for good. From curbside recycling carts in neighborhoods to educating residents on what to and not to recycle to working on pathways to a fully circular economy, The Partnership offers various programs to raise awareness on the importance of recycling and reducing all types of recyclable pollution, including plastics – a top priority for Essentia, as its PET-1 bottles are recyclable at all recycling facilities in the U.S.

“Corporate social responsibility is a priority for us,” said Ken Uptain, CEO and founder of Essentia Water. “That’s why we’re excited about the opportunities our membership in The Recycling Partnership presents. We look forwarding to sharing more milestones for both our sustainability efforts and our Believe+ initiative as we head into 2020.”

To learn more about Essentia and ongoing initiatives, or to find a retailer near you, please visit essentiawater.com.

About Essentia Water, LLC

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is now distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It’s the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel1. In a clinical study conducted in 2016, Essentia was shown to be better at rehydrating2. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.