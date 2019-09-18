Expo East 2019 Gallery: Coffee & Creamers

In this gallery of new products as seen at Natural Products Expo East 2019, we highlight some of the notable product launches and revamps in the coffee and creamer categories, including innovations in alt-milk pairings and shelf-stable varieties.

Boss Coffee Boss Coffee One of the top-selling RTD coffee brands in Japan, Boss Coffee introduced its line of shelf-stable “flash-brewed” coffees earlier this year in Black and Cafe Au Lait SKUs. At Expo East, the brand shared a sample of a vanilla flavor which is rolling out to retailers now.

Picnik Picnik Having launched a creamer line last year to complement its family of RTD butter coffee products, Texas-based Picnik showcased two new dairy-free additions: Vegan (made with coconut cream, cashew milk and MCT oil) and Collagen (made with grass-fed collagen and cashew cream).

High Brew Coffee High Brew Coffee Rather than oat milk, High Brew has adopted a blend of coconut and cashew milk as the base for its new line of dairy-free lattes, available in 8 oz slim cans in Bourbon Vanilla, Toasted Coconut and Smoked Butterscotch SKUs. The company also announced a seasonal Peppermint Mocha variety, which will be on shelves through November and December.

Death Wish Coffee Death Wish Coffee Marketing itself as “the world’s strongest,” Death Wish Coffee Co. has relaunched its flagship cold brew coffees in two varieties: unsweetened and slightly sweet.

Kitu Life Kitu Life Kitu shared a look at the redesigned packaging for its 6 oz canned Super Espresso line, which now includes the seasonal Maple Pumpkin flavor. The brand also showcased Super Cold Brew (not pictured), which has 250 mg of caffeine, as well as L-theanine, and is rolling out now in 32 oz glass bottles (SRP $6.99).

Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Oat milk is one of the hottest trends in coffee, and third-wave roaster Blue Bottle Coffee is joining the list of prominent names joining the competition. The brand shared a look at two new additions to its line of 10.66 oz mini cartons: Cafe Au Lait (with no sugar added) and New Orleans-style with oat milk. In addition, the San Francisco Bay-based brand will launch a new single origin variety to its line of cold brews in 8 oz squat cans (not pictured).

Made Made Made debuted Lemo Made, a blend of cold brew coffee and lemonade, available in 12 oz cans. The company also recently completed construction on a 12,000 square foot production facility in Clearwater, Florida.

Bluestone Lane Bluestone Lane The Australian coffee roaster and retailer showcased its growing family of “Australian iced coffee” products, which includes SKUs with organic milk and oat milk (supplied by Elmhurst 1925).

a2 a2 The a2 Milk Company has built its brand around its protein-free dairy milk, which the brand says is easier for some consumers to digest. In addition to launching a chocolate milk product, a2 also showcased its new creamer line, which includes Creamy Vanilla and Sweet Cream flavors, both in 32 oz cartons. The line is rolling out at Sprouts, H-E-B, Central Market and other retailers.

Elmhurst Elmhurst Having launched Hemp Creamers earlier this year, Elmhurst has slated a line of Oat Creamers as next year’s innovation in that category. The four-SKU line will be available in 16 oz cartons in four varieties: Unsweetened, Golden Milk, Hazelnut and French Vanilla.

Elmhurst Elmhurst Elmhurst is providing Bluestone Lane with oat milk for that brand’s new lattes, but it is also preparing to launch it own shelf-stable line of Oat Lattes early next year. Available in three flavors — tea-based Golden Milk, plus Cacao and Espresso — the Oat Lattes will carry a suggested retail price of $3.99 each.

Honest Tea Honest Tea “Cold brew” was the theme of this year’s round of innovation from Honest Tea. In addition to a cold-brewed tea line in multi serve bottles, the Coke-owned brand shared a look at its three-SKU organic, Fair Trade certified cold brew coffee line in 11 oz glass bottles. The line, which is set to debut in food service outlets on the West Coast early next year, comes in unsweetened, mocha and Cubano flavors.

Chameleon Cold-Brew Chameleon Cold-Brew Chameleon Cold-Brew is leaning into coffee and oat milk this fall. In addition to a shelf-stable line of canned cold brews with oat milk (not pictured), the brand has introduced two seasonal flavors — Gingersnap and perennial favorite Pumpkin Spice — in 46 oz multi serve bottles.

Snowing in Space Snowing in Space Virginia-based cold brew maker and distributor Snowing In Space has made partnerships with local specialty roasters a foundational piece of its growth strategy. The latest collaboration comes with Black Hand Coffee Co., available in two nitro-infused varieties.