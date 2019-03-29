Expo West 2019: Clearly Kombucha Takes New Direction Under Molson Coors

Last year, multinational brewing giant Molson Coors, through its TAP Ventures enterprise growth unit, acquired Clearly Kombucha to mark the company’s first purchase of a non-alcoholic beverage brand. Nine months later, at Natural Products Expo West 2019, the small California-based brand showcased a refreshed look and an energized market strategy aimed at growing the brand’s presence in the kombucha set.

In this video interview recorded at the show, Clearly Kombucha general manager Maria Del Rio discusses how the company approached its rebrand, how the brand is expanding distribution through Molson Coors, and why its parent company is branching beyond beer and into non-alcoholic categories.