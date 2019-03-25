Expo West 2019 Gallery: Functional + Plant-Based + Water

In our last gallery from Expo West 2019, we highlight some of the new and notable products in the categories of water, plant-based and functional beverages, which includes protein and energy drinks. These include a new line of collagen-infused waters, new flavors from OWYN and Lemon Perfect, as well as a revamped look for MatchaBar’s Hustle.

Aloha Aloha Making the transition from snack bars into organic protein drinks, Hawaii-based brand Aloha showcased its new three-SKU line in 11 oz. Tetra Pak cartons. Each contains 18 g of protein and 5 grams of sugar.

blk blk Long known for as a single SKU brand, blk water showcased the first line extensions to its core product of alkaline fulvic mineral-infused waters. The four new offerings are each flavored and based around a different functional benefit — Resistance, Focus, Mood or Energy.

DAHlicious DAHlicious DAHlicious showcased a new organic, dairy free drinkable cashew probiotic yogurt in wild blueberry flavor. The product also contains 5 g of protein.

H-Factor H-Factor Hydrogen water brand H-Factor showed off a variety of new flavor extensions, including honeydew, tart cherry, blood orange and watermelon.

JUST Water JUST Water JUST Water shared a look at its latest organic flavors, including cherry, blackberry and mint.

Karuna Karuna As the latest additions to its line of organic “whole plant” juices, Karuna shared a first look at two new flavors: Ashitaba, Beet & Pomegranate (with arena berry and kiwi) and Peach, Mandarin & Kiwi. Each contains callouts to prebiotic fiber and antioxidants.

KiiTO KiiTO A new name and look for NiU Superfoods, KiiTO is a plant-powered functional drink available in three flavors, each with 20 g of protein, 7 g of MCT (from coconut) and 1 g of sugar per 12 oz. bottle.

Kokomio Kokomio Kokomio unveiled a new product design and new SKUs for its whole coconut smoothies, including flavors made with hemp, probiotics and cold brew coffee.

Lemon Perfect Lemon Perfect Cold-pressed lemon water brand Lemon Perfect shared a range of new flavor extensions, including blueberry acai, dragon fruit mango, peach raspberry, watermelon lime, coconut lime and pineapple coconut.

MatchaBar MatchaBar New York-based MatchaBar unveiled a new look for its two-SKU line of matcha-powered energy drink Hustle, available in original and zero-sugar varieties.

Mooala Mooala Having started with banana milk, plant-based dairy alternative brand Mooala continues to extend its range of products, with the latest being a three-SKU line of creamers made with almonds, coconut cream, oats and bananas, depending on the variety.

OWYN OWYN Plant-based protein drink maker OWYN offered a look at its newest flavors: cookies n’ cream and turmeric golden mylk, each in 12 oz. bottles. The company also is releasing a dairy free milk in two flavors in 8.5 oz. single serve cartons.

RETHINK RETHINK RETHINK’s new kids line, called Juice Splash, is water sweetened with five percent organic apple juice and monk fruit, with 1 g of sugar and 5 calories per juice box.

Vital Proteins Vital Proteins Collagen was one of the prominent beverage ingredients on display at Expo West 2019, with Vital Proteins’ new line of collagen infused waters (10 g per 12 oz. bottle) being among the most notable.