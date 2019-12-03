Gallery: November’s New Coffee and Energy Launches

Several of November’s new product launches are offering consumers a jolt of energy as we head into the end of the year. Check out the gallery below for the latest energy and coffee product launches this month, including new lines for Kitu Life Super Coffee, Pop & Bottle and Bolthouse Farms.

Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. moved into energy with its latest launch, Energy Multiplier, containing a blend of Matcha, Guayusa and Ginger. The new lemon ginger flavored drink mix can be purchased online in 10-packs for $19.99.

Monster Monster The newest addition to the Java Monster portfolio is Farmer’s Oat, a vegan oatmilk energy drink containing premium coffee and 200 mg of caffeine per 15 oz. can.

Drinkfinity Drinkfinity Drinkfinity announced a brand relaunch, which includes the release of a new stainless steel water bottle and three new caffeine pods in Raspberry Mint, Yuzu Lemon, and Pomegranate Açaí varieties. The new products are available on the brand’s website.

Kitu Life Super Coffee Kitu Life Super Coffee Kitu Life launched two new lines this month, Super Cold Brew and Triple Shot Espresso, formulated with zero calories and L-Theanine sourced from green tea. Super Cold Brew is available for $2.99 to $3.49 per 11 oz. can, while Triple Shot Espresso is available in 12-packs for $2.50 per 6 oz. can and $29.99 for 12-packs. The brand also launched 10-packs K-cups, available in Dark Roast, Hazelnut, Mocha and Vanilla.

Pop & Bottle Pop & Bottle The latest launch from Pop & Bottle is a line of functional oat milk lattes, The Supers, available in Classic, Mocha and Vanilla varieties. The new line comes in 10.5 oz. and retails for $3.99 now on the brand’s website and in stores in early 2020.

Station Cold Brew Station Cold Brew Station Cold Brew extended its product offerings beyond coffee with the launch of its new Cascara Sparkling Iced Teas, rolling out to retailers at the end of the year through 2020. The teas contain 50-60 mg of caffeine per can and are available in three varieties: Original, Grapefruit and Lemon.

Bolthouse Farms Bolthouse Farms Bolthouse Farms launched two new product lines this month: BOLTS shots and Protein Keto. BOLTS are available in five varieties -- Immunity, Wellness, Digestion, Energy (100 mg of caffeine) and Metabolism (60 mg of caffeine). Protein Keto, with 1 gram of sugar per bottle, is available in Coconut, Dark Chocolate, Coffee and Matcha varieties.