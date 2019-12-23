Genius Juice Launches Online Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

LOS ANGELES– Genius Juice has taken their capital raising efforts online, officially launching a full platform on WeFunder.Com to raise their next round of capital. Genius Juice’s goal is to raise roughly $1.07M on this platform, capping the round at $2.5M if needed.

“With the significant expansion we have, PLUS launching into several new retailers in 2020 such as Publix and additional Whole Foods regions, we wanted to bring power back to the consumers and have everyday fans (along with investors) participate and invest in our brand and company.”

WeFunder is a platform where accredited or non-accredited investors can join and invest in brands on the platform.

“What’s great is not only can we bring investors from the outside to put funds in, we also have access to over 300,000 WeFunder members who invest in brands that tell a compelling story and are showing significant traction and growth. We fall into this category, increasing our revenue 300% year over year, and on track to double our revenue again by mid 2020 with all the commitments we have coming up.”

“We also made a great video story on our WeFunder page with a special treat for the second half, I will leave it at that.”

If you would like to find out more information and invest in Genius Juice, go to their WeFunder page at wefunder.com/genius.

