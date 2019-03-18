GIVN Water Announces Partnership With Equator Coffees

CHICAGO— GIVN Water, the nation’s leading socially conscious premium spring water that provides one day of clean water to people in need for every bottle sold, is proud to announce that Equator Coffees, the Bay Area-based high-impact coffee company focused on superior quality, sustainability and social responsibility, has selected GIVN as its bottled water partner. This partnership brings together two companies with gritty female founders who both believe that good business means doing good for people.

GIVN Water female founder and Bay Area resident Liz Skalla has been a fan of Equator Coffees female founders Brooke McDonnell and Helen Russell for years as she watched their brand grow in various ways. “Brooke and Helen are an inspiration, not only because they are female founders but because they have grown a brand that stands out in an incredibly crowded category by choosing social responsibility,” said Liz Skalla, GIVN Water co-founder and executive VP.

“Equator takes every small decision seriously, always striving to do the most good. Something that can seem simple like which bottled water brand to serve in our cafes actually has potential for huge impact. Partnering with a company like Givn allows us to offer a product our customers want from a business we trust. Working with other b-corps and women owned businesses is just one small part of how we use business as a force for good,” said Helen Russell, Equator Coffees, co-founder and CEO.

John Houseal, GIVN Water co-founder and CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Equator Coffees. Their commitment to serving their customers, and being a leader in changing the world for better, inspires us. We are excited to welcome their team and their forward thinking customers to the GIVN clean water movement. Most of all, together we will make meaningful and positive impact for people in need.”

GIVN Water is a premium North American spring water that is seriously good. It is sourced regionally, packaged responsibly and every bottle funds one day of clean water for a person in need. GIVN Water consumers can quench their thirst for more, while enjoying some seriously good water.

Abut GIVN

GIVN Goods, maker of GIVN Water, is a Certified B-Corporation dedicated to turning everyday purchases into meaningful good and has been recognized in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as a Best for the World Honoree. Launched in 2015 with the flagship product GIVN Water, GIVN retailers and consumers have provided over one million days of clean water. GIVN Water is available on Amazon.com and in more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States. Visit givnwater.com for more information.

About Equator Coffees & Teas

Equator Coffees is an award-winning coffee roaster, retail operator and coffee farm owner headquartered in Marin County, California. Founded in 1995 by Brooke McDonnell and Helen Russell, Equator’s commitment to a sustainable, transparent approach spans more than two decades. In 2011, Equator formalized its commitment to sustainability by becoming the first California coffee roaster to become a certified B Corporation. Today, Equator operates seven retail cafes in the San Francisco Bay Area and has an expanding national wholesale business with partners including Google, LinkedIn, Twitter, The Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, William Sonoma, Whole Foods, Joie de Vivre Hospitality, The Wing and We Work. For the last 15 years in a row, Equator has remained on The San Francisco Business Times’ list of the Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses, and was the first LGBTQ Certified business to win the National SBA Small Business of the Year. To learn more, visit EquatorCoffees.com.