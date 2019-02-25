H2rOse Announces New Celebrity Ambassador and New Bottles

LOS ANGELES— 2019 has already been a huge year for H2rOse with so much more in store. We are excited to announce the launch of our new bottles, made bigger, badder and bolder, but with lower calories and sugar.

Meet our new 16.9 oz bottles, fit for any lifestyle and for every person in need of healthy hydration. Our new PET bottles allow convenient refreshments for those on the go and at the gym. Botanical beverages are on the rise and at the same time offer a variety of health benefits.

H2rOse is an ideal option for customers seeking organic and healthy refreshments that also taste great. Now at only 40 calories per PET bottle, H2rOse is the perfect fit for health-conscious consumers who will not compromise on flavor.

H2rOse has also partnered with power couple Adrienne and Israel Houghton. Adrienne is a singer, actress and Emmy-winning host of “The Real” daytime talk show and Israel is an accomplished six-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, who collectively have a social media presence with more than five million followers. We welcome them to the H2rOse Family.

To learn more about H2rOse and healthy hydration, visit drinkh2rose.com.

About H2rOse

H2rOse is a natural ready to drink specialty beverage infused with rose water, saffron, fruit juice and other natural ingredients that will change the way you hydrate. The family recipe dates back to ancient times as a natural remedy that supports many functions. Rose water helps to enhance your mood and soothe the mind while the infusion of saffron helps to ease digestion and curb appetite.