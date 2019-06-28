Health-Ade Kombucha Launches Tropical Punch Flavor

LOS ANGELES– Health-Ade Kombucha, the bubbly, delicious kombucha you can feel good about drinking, has announced a new great tasting Tropical Punch flavor addition to its growing portfolio, in stores this July. Created in response to customer and retail demand for more mainstream flavors, Health-Ade is proud to be the first Tropical Punch kombucha available on the market. The flavor will be available at Sprouts and other select grocery retailers across the country at the suggested retail price of $3.99/16 oz.

Committed to brewing the best tasting and highest quality kombucha you can buy, Health-Ade developed the fruit-forward innovation with a blend of cold pressed, organic Costa Rican pineapples, mangos and oranges sourced from Mexico, creating a mouthwatering “punch” flavor with broad appeal for current and new kombucha drinkers alike.

“This summer, we wanted to create an ode to one of America’s most recognized flavors: Tropical Punch. The flavor is tangy and sweet, and the perfect accompaniment to the season’s festivities,” said Amelia Winslow, brand director of Health-Ade. “As the kombucha category grows and becomes mainstream, introducing popular flavors like Tropical Punch is an integral part of the Health-Ade appeal to a wider swath of health conscious consumers. We will continue rolling out new flavors just as familiar and fun as Tropical Punch!”

In celebration of the newest flavor, Health-Ade and Sprouts have launched a “Tropical Sweepstakes” where customers can enter to win a vacation getaway, now through July 31, 2019. For a chance to win, customers can text “ALOHA” to 64600 and the winner will be announced on August 16, 2019.

All Health-Ade products are brewed with only the highest quality ingredients and are fermented in glass to prevent plastic or metal leaching, resulting in a smooth, bubbly and naturally low sugar kombucha. The brand will be announcing three additional flavors to launch this summer and fall, including:

Grapefruit, brewed with cold pressed juice from Ruby Red grapefruit, this unique flavor balances sweet and tart for an uplifting afternoon treat.

Passionfruit-Tangerine, tangy tangerine and succulent passion fruit play perfectly with the natural healthy acids in Health-Ade kombucha to create a flavor that is both exotic and familiar.

Strawberry-Lemonade, a delicious twist on a classic favorite, this flavor is a treat for both kombucha enthusiasts and newbies alike.

For more information and official sweepstakes rules, please visit health-ade.com and follow the conversation on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter #FollowYourGut.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade is committed to brewing the best tasting and highest quality kombucha you can buy. Founded in 2012 in LA farmers’ markets, Health-Ade brews the old-fashioned way: with living cultures. Fermented in super-small 2.5-gallon batches, and in glass which prevents plastic or metal leaching, Health-Ade flavors with only the highest quality ingredients, like cold pressed juice from organic produce. This artisanal process results in a delicious, smooth, bubbly, and naturally low sugar kombucha that makes you feel good. The brand is currently available in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target, and is offered in 16oz bottles (MSRP: $3.99), 64oz Growlers (MRSP: $13.99) and 8 oz. 4-packs (MSRP: $9.99). Health-Ade’s growing roster of 14 flavors are certified organic, Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, vegan, and raw, and always free of anything engineered. For more information, visit health-ade.com. Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde, and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde.