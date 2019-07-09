Huel Launches Chocolate Ready-to-Drink in the U.S.

NEW YORK– Huel, the no. 1 complete nutrition brand across all of Europe (based on both revenue and numbers of meals sold) announced the launch of a rich and indulgent chocolate ready-to-drink (RTD) to the U.S. market. The new ready-to-drink delivers a delicious, complete and affordable meal in a handy bottle, contains all 27 essential vitamins and minerals, making it the perfect meal whether on-the-go, at home, in school or at the office.

Huel, which has sold over 45 million meals worldwide and is available in over 80 countries, recently launched in the U.S. and offers a wide variety of ready-to-drink meals and powders (including gluten-free options), making nutrition fast, easy and affordable. In addition to the new chocolate flavor, Huel Ready-to-drink is also available in both smooth vanilla and sweet berry flavors. Huel ready-to drink is available from as little as $3.19 per bottle at: huel.com/products/huel-ready-to-drink The new chocolate Ready-to-drink contains:

Vitamins & minerals: blend of all the 27 essential vitamins and minerals, to give your body all the precious micronutrients it needs

High in plant-based protein: 20 g per bottle, with a perfect amino acid profile

Slow release carbs: for sustained energy throughout the day

Essential fatty acids: with a balance of omega-3 & 6

Fiber: soluble and insoluble

Phytonutrients: packed full of great stuff from plants

Huel Ready-to-drink not only tastes great, but has less than 5 g of sugar per bottle. It’s gluten-free, GMO-free, Soyfree and suitable for Vegans; contains no animal products, with minimal environmental impact. The bottles are 100% recyclable and are made from 25% recycled plastic. Each bottle of Huel Ready-to-drink is made using ultra-fine oats, tapioca starch, pea protein, brown rice flour, MCTs from coconut and flaxseed. Huel adds a unique blend of essential vitamins and minerals, to make the drink a balanced, nutritionally complete meal. The new chocolate Huel Ready-to-drink contains 400 calories, which is perfect as a meal or snack.

“As Huel continues to rapidly grow around the world, we are constantly listening to our customers to deliver the flavors and products that meet their needs and palates,” said Julian Hearn, founder of Huel. “The launch of Huel’s chocolate RTD in the U.S. is one of our biggest product launches ever and we know that the American market will love the flavor and appreciate getting complete nutrition right out of an easy to drink bottle.”

About Huel

Huel, which is created from a combination of the words Human andFuel, is what we believe to be the future of food. The world faces serious challenges over its food production. The meat industry produces more greenhouse gases than all the planes and cars in the world combined. 30% of all food in the USA is wasted. And despite having enough to feed the world 1.5 times over,800 million people don’t have enough food to eat. This is where Huel comes in. We help solve all these problems byoffering an ethical, 100% vegan, nutritionally complete product with no waste and a year long shelf life. Huel also has a low GI and very low sugar content, with no added sugar, no genetically modified ingredients, soy, eggs, dairy, meat and animal products at all. Yet despite all this, it still remains high in protein and fiber, with at least 100% of the Daily Values (DV) for all 27 essential vitamins and minerals.