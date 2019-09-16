Humm Kombucha Launches Kombucha Cans Nationwide

BEND, Ore.— Humm Kombucha, already the nation’s no. 1 seller of kombucha in cans, unveiled national expansion and availability of five of its most popular flavors in cans at the Natural Products Expo East 2019, September 12 -14th, 2019 in Baltimore, MD, booth #8609. Humm Kombucha cans are available nationwide.

Humm’s new cans include the brand’s top flavors: Blueberry Mint, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Passionfruit, Coconut Lime, and Hopped Grapefruit. Just like the brand’s memorable custom glass kombucha bottle, each can will offer Humm’s delicious verified non-alcoholic brew with two billion probiotics, 1000mg of Vitamin B12, that is also low in sugar and calories. Not only are the cans more portable, but they are also able to keep kombucha fresher for longer and are made up of more than 50% recycled material, lessening the environmental impact.

“Consumers clearly enjoy bubbles in cans so it makes sense for Humm to offer our delicious kombucha, our bubbles with benefits, in cans that are familiar and convenient,” said Matt Witherell, President of Humm Kombucha. “We’re excited to give consumers a more environmentally friendly option so they can bring great-tasting, feel-good Humm drinks to more places.”

For more information on Humm Kombucha, please visit: hummkombucha.com

About Humm Kombucha

Humm is a drinkable and delicious kombucha and a fan favorite amongst families, athletes and wellness seekers. Founded in 2009 by kombucha enthusiasts Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell, the company is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and beloved kombucha brands. From the company’s early days brewing in the founders’ kitchen through its movement to a full-scale brewery, Humm Kombucha has remained focused on taste, accessibility, and overall wellness because health and happiness go hand-in-hand. Humm’s glass bottles and cans are available in grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants throughout North America, and now in many parts of Europe. Humm can be found in all 50 states and at retailers including Target, Walmart, Safeway, Costco, and Whole Foods locations. Humm is headquartered in Bend, Oregon. Visit Humm online at hummkombucha.com.