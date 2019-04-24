KILL CLIFF Now Available at Walmart

ATLANTA— KILL CLIFF, the maker of clean performance beverages, is on pace to grow distribution by 250 percent in 2019. Walmart is fueling the most recent surge, bringing KILL CLIFF into more than 1,900 stores in 46 states. With this news, KILL CLIFF can now be found in more than 4,500 retail locations and 1,000 Exchanges in the Navy, Army, Airforce, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

“It has been a goal of ours to put KILL CLIFF on the shelves of Walmart stores across the country, so current fans have easy access to our products and we can reach brand new audiences,” said John Timar, chief operating officer of KILL CLIFF. “Walmart’s commitment to American companies perfectly aligns with our core values, and just days into the partnership we’re already seeing an incredible response and impressive sales.”

Founded by a former Navy SEAL, KILL CLIFF was forged from a desire to support active duty and military veteran Navy SEALs and their families. As an official partner of the Navy SEAL Foundation, KILL CLIFF donates a portion of proceeds from each can sold to the Foundation. The goal is to reach $1 million in total donations by the end of 2019. Already, KILL CLIFF has donated more than $731,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation since its inception in 2011.

KILL CLIFF makes healthy performance beverages in three unique blends. Ignite is a clean caffeine drink with zero sugar that provides an instant energy boost extracted from all-natural ingredients. Endure offers sustained energy fueled by palatinose, a slow burning and low GI carbohydrate. Recover helps you get back to full energy with B-vitamins and electrolytes and contains absolutely no sugar. All three blends are available in a variety of delicious flavors like cherry limeade, lemon-lime and blood orange.

Last spring KILL CLIFF could be found in about 1,500 locations. In the first quarter of 2019 KILL CLIFF has gained distribution into Cobourns, HEB, Ingles, Jewel, Lucky’s Market, Sprouts, and now Walmart, for a total of more than 5,500 retail locations. The company has also seen website traffic and online sales skyrocket by 195 percent over the same period and it’s pushing hard to continue smashing goals. The intense growth is proof consumers want clean energy and hydration on the go, but it must taste great and be free from all the junk found in most energy drinks on the market today. KILL CLIFF drinks are a perfect match for the rise in popularity of cleaner dietary lifestyles like Keto, Paleo and Whole30.

