Kitu Announces the Launch of Super Espresso

NEW YORK— Kitu Life, Inc., the creators of Super Coffee has announced the launch of Super Espresso—a 6 oz. can loaded with 180 mg of caffeine from 3 shots of organic espresso, 5 g of protein, healthy fats from MCT oil, 40 calories and zero sugar.

Seventeen years after Starbucks launched their Doubleshot, Kitu is putting a healthy spin on ready-to-drink espresso. Super Espresso contains l-theanine—an antioxidant found in green tea—and MCT Oil—healthy fats from coconut oil—which together with the caffeine provide a smooth, sustained, energy boost without the crash.

“Everybody needs energy, and until now, the only fast and effective energy options on the market are loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients,” said Kitu’s founder and youngest brother, Jordan DeCicco. “Super Espresso provides the energy we all need without the sugar, and the added benefits of healthy fats and a little bit of protein.”

Priced at $2.00 per can, Super Espresso was born to be the healthy energy option for mainstream America. It is the only espresso beverage on the market that contains no sugar and has less than 50 calories. It is designed to compete with the Starbucks Doubleshot, Dunkin’ Donuts Shot In The Dark, FORTO Coffee Shot and 5-hour ENERGY.

“We all have those occasions where it’s crunch time and we need to get the job done—at the gym, at the office, or on-the-go. Super Espresso is that quick and healthy energy fix that will help everyone hit their goals and deadlines,” said Jim DeCicco CEO and oldest brother.

Super Espresso is available online through Amazon and at drinksupercoffee.com. You can also pick up our product throughout the U.S. at these retailers; Rite Aid, Duane Reade, 7-11 (Select Stores), Jewel Osco, HEB, Wegmans, Target (Select Stores) and Wawa (Select Stores).

For more information on Super Espresso please visit us at drinksupercoffee.com or follow us on Instagram @drinksupercoffee or Facebook facebook.com/drinksupercoffee/

About Kitu Life, Inc.

Kitu Life, Inc. was founded in 2015 by tired student-athletes, Jim, Jake and Jordan DeCicco. The company has more than 30 full-time employees and is based in New York City. Featured on ABC’s Shark Tank and Forbes 30 Under 30, the company is backed by venture capital and is the national leader in sales per point of distribution (SPINS). Kitu products: Super Coffee, Super Creamer and Super Espresso, are available in major grocery chains like Wegmans, Stop N Shop, Whole Foods, Sprouts, HEB, Jewell Osco and more, as well as on Amazon and drinksupercoffee.com.