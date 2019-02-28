KÖE Organic Kombucha Expands Distribution

LOS ANGELES – KÖE Kombucha expands its distribution network with the launch of its products in major grocery chains across the country. KÖE is a canned, shelf stable organic kombucha that is great tasting and healthy. The growing distribution network of KÖE fills a major void in the category and is steadily gaining market share along the way.

KÖE will soon be available at select grocery stores across California: Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons in Southern California and then the kombucha brand will be at Lucky Supermarkets and Save Marts across California and Northern Nevada.

In March, KÖE will branch out into the Midwest and East Coast markets. The organic kombucha drink is the perfect addition for customers shopping at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a Midwest specialty grocer that brings customers healthy, quality food in stores and online. Fairway Markets, located across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, will also be stocking up on the tasty, natural beverages.

Lastly, KÖE will be available at Jewel Supermarkets across Illinois, eastern Iowa, northwest Indiana and Boise, Idaho. The distribution time for these areas is targeted for late Spring.

“The rapid expansion of KÖE Organic Kombucha across the United States is telling of the quality of our beverages,” said Stratus Group executive VP, Armen Soghomonian. “KÖE offers consumers a healthy, natural drink that is delicious and long-lasting.”

Whether it’s fresh and tangy Lemon Ginger, exotic, enticing Mango, refreshing Raspberry Lemon, plump Blueberry Ginger or silky, soothing Raspberry Dragonfruit – all flavors of KÖE are USDA Organic, Non-GMO project verified, vegan, gluten free, kosher certified and non-alcoholic, made without any artificial sweeteners.

About Stratus Group Beverage

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Our premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation.