CARLSBAD, Calif.– KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, has achieved significant retail growth across the US for its line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew coffee, and has announced several new product lines Having launched the original line of cold brew coffees in 2016, Kona Red has since secured shelf space with more than 4,000 retailer doors across grocery, natural, drug and convenience channels. It expects to continue that momentum with these new product lines, including shelf stable RTD cold brew coffee cans, a line of bagged coffee and single serve cups.

One of the fastest growing brands in the RTD cold brew coffee segment, KonaRed is expanding its footprint this year with key new retailers including HEB, Whole Foods – Southern Pacific region, additional Walgreens stores and Safeway Northern California. Its award-winning cold brew coffee line is the only product on the market to include US sourced coffee (Hawaii) as well as Hawaiian cascara, resulting in an ultra-smooth and delicious option for retailers and consumers alike.

“We are excited about the incredible growth trajectory we are seeing on our Cold Brew Coffees,” said Kyle Redfield of Kona Red. “And this year we are not only growing distribution on our existing line of ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, but we are also expanding our offerings in store to include our Kona Blend Single Serve Cups, small-batch roasted bagged coffee beans and shelf stable cold brew coffee cans We feel these new products complement our existing portfolio and provide new opportunities for our brand to reach consumers.”

Previously only available online at Amazon and KonaRed.com, Kona Red coffee beans and single serve cups are starting to gain retail distribution as well. Namely now available at Sprouts stores nationwide with other leading retailers close behind. KonaRed premium Kona Blend coffee beans (whole and ground) as well as its most recent launch, Single Serve Cups, are both available in medium and dark roasts. KonaRed coffee beans are roasted in-house in small batches to ensure the highest quality and freshness. The company is also showcasing a new line of RTD shelf stable cold brew coffees at the upcoming Expo West trade show In Anaheim March 7-9.

For product and sales inquiries, please contact sales@konared.com or (808) 212-1553. To learn more about KonaRed and its coffee products, including its coffee beans and coffee fruit (cascara) juice, please visit konared.com.

About KonaRed

Grown on the Big Island of Hawaii in the Kona coffee belt, 2,400 miles from the nearest continent, KonaRed’s ultra-premium coffee begins with the finest beans; a direct result of the pristine growing conditions. A combination of the highest-quality volcanic soil, sun kissed mornings, pure rain water and afternoon shade creates the most exotically rich and robust coffee possible. On this remote island oasis, the brand’s farmers take pride in growing and harvesting what is widely regarded as some of the best coffee on Earth. Offering a variety of deliciously smooth ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, coffee beans and coffee fruit juice and syrup, all KonaRed products are made with all-natural and GMO-free ingredients, with several products containing gluten-free and vegan ingredients. For more information, please visit konared.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.