MATI Expands Distribution to Florida and California

DURHAM, N.C.– MATI Healthy Energy, the organic energy drink with the cleanest label and simplest ingredients, is expanding its distribution to two new states and more than 100 new retail chain locations across the U.S., signaling significant growth and momentum in the natural grocery channel. The expansion includes MATI’s debut in Florida at 29 Whole Foods Market locations, and in Los Angeles at five Erewhon grocery store locations.

As the first energy drink in the world to earn “Clean Label” certification from the Clean Label Project, the brand is leading the plant-based energy movement.

“We’ve all seen what brands like Beyond Meat® and Impossible™ have done for the plant-based protein movement, and the plant-based energy movement is quickly gaining traction,” said Mark Mullins, vice president of sales, MATI Healthy Energy. “MATI is becoming a must-have product in natural and specialty grocery stores as the movement grows. These recent retail expansions reflect our dedication to meeting growing consumer demands and making MATI easily accessible to those seeking out healthier energy alternatives.”

MATI saw strong year-over-year growth in 2019, increasing its points of distribution by 86 percent in the natural segment, and nearly doubling the number of states with a retail partner. More than 730 natural and specialty stores now sell MATI, up 62 percent over 2018.

The Whole Foods Florida expansion will bring four MATI flavors – Citrus, Tropical Pineapple, Peach Mango and zero-calorie Raspberry Mint – to 29 locations around Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

“Whole Foods continues to be a retail champion for MATI, and we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the go-to destination for natural food shoppers across the country,” said Mullins. “Whole Foods shoppers are seeking out healthier, plant-based alternatives, and we’re confident that MATI will become a fast favorite for customers across Florida.”

MATI is also strengthening its foothold in the Midwest, with its full assortment of flavors now available in 91 Sendik’s, Festival, Dierbergs, and Woodman’s stores across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri.

In addition to its significant national and regional expansions, MATI is continuing to invest in new distribution channels, including:

– A recent launch with goPuff, the first digital convenience retailer delivering snacks, drinks and other essentials

– A partnership with Southeast-based food distributor P10 Foods, a group that works with local, artisan food brands that use natural ingredients

– A partnership with Sysco to bring MATI to North Carolina hospitals, universities, hotels and other food service locations

– Additional nationwide food distribution opportunities through Minimus Distribution, with central locations in Ohio and California

MATI is a plant-based, sparkling energy drink made with just a few simple, clean ingredients: an organic blend of fruit juices, natural flavors and craft-brewed guayusa, a naturally caffeinated leaf known as the “tea of the amazon.”

To order online and learn more about MATI, please visit www.drinkmati.com.

About MATI Healthy Energy

MATI Energy is the cleanest label, simplest ingredient energy drink on the market. As the first energy drink in the world certified by the Clean Label Project, MATI is made with just three basic ingredients: organic brewed guayusa, organic fruit juice and carbonated water. Our unique craft-brewing process means we can deliver a great tasting, no-spike, no-crash energy drink.

MATI is becoming a leader in the clean products movement. We are part of new generation of consumers and brands that demands transparency and is unwilling to compromise our health for short term gains. This hustle is in our DNA – founded in 2012, MATI started in a college dorm room, quickly gaining national attention and hitting retail stores across the country. MATI is currently available in stores such as Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Earth Fare and Harris Teeter and available for purchase on Amazon. For more information, visit www.drinkmati.com and follow our hustle at @drinkmati and #HealthyHustle on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.