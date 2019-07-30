MindFull, Inc. Earns B Corporation Certification 

BOULDER, Colo.– MindFull, Inc., an innovator in the organic food and beverage industry, has announced its certification as a B Corporation. The designation reaffirms MindFull Inc.’s commitment to renewable resources, sustainable business practices and organic, ethically sourced ingredients.

The B Corporation certification process includes a rigorous review of a company’s entire social and environmental performance, evaluating how its operations and business model impact employees and customers as well as the community and environment. MindFull joins a growing community of more than 2,788 B Corporations worldwide.

“At MindFull, we specialize in creating organic products that are accessible, delicious and keep overall wellness at the core of all we do. This includes taking care of the environment by creating products that are as sustainable as they are healthy,” said Matthew Jimenez, founder and CEO of MindFull, Inc. “Becoming a certified B Corporation was a clear next step for our family of brands, as it reflects MindFull’s ongoing dedication to sustainability, quality and transparency. We are honored and proud to stand alongside other businesses on a similar mission.”

With its newly minted certification, MindFull demonstrated the company meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

“B Corp Certification is a rigorous process to evaluate a company’s social and environmental impact. I’m excited to welcome MindFull to the community of almost 3,000 B Corp businesses globally, and applaud its commitment to leading in ethical practices and operations,” said Kasha Huk, Director of B Corps. “It’s a proud accomplishment and demonstrates the power that business can have in moving toward a more durable prosperity.”

About MindFull, Inc.

MindFull, Inc. was founded in 2018 with the mission of bringing innovative food and beverage products to market that feature the highest quality ingredients, sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing to improve the health and wellbeing. The MindFull, Inc. team has over 75 years combined experience in the organic and natural products industry, leading to a unique, highly differentiated approach to category management, new product development and market leadership. In early 2019, they launched GAIAM Organic Green Tea and VIBE Organic Electrolyte Black Tea, two ready-to-drink, organic tea brands that are available nationwide and online. For more information about MindFull, Inc., please visit mindfull.com.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, legally expand their corporate responsibilities to include consideration of stakeholder interests and build collective voice through the power of the unifying B Corporation brand. As of July 2019, there are more than 2,788 Certified B Corporations from over 150 industries and 64 countries, representing a diverse multi-billion dollar marketplace with one unifying goal.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for goodTM. Its vision is that one day all companies will compete to be best for the world and that society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. B Lab® drives this systemic change by: (1) building a global community of Certified B Corporations; (2) promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society; (3) helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact – and the impact of the businesses with which they work – with as much rigor as their profits; and (4) inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling storytelling. For more information, visit bcorporation.net, bimpactassessment.net, b-analytics.net and benefitcorp.net.