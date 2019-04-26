Mother Kombucha Announces Florida Whole Foods Partnership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Tampa Bay Area-based Mother Kombucha expands reach in Florida with new partnership with Whole Foods Market. Four of their most popular flavors, Blue Rose, Hopped Passion Fruit, The Trop and Lavender Mojito are now available in all Florida Whole Foods Market locations.

The Florida-based kombucha company founded in 2014 has experienced triple digit growth in the past 52 weeks, as a result of their launches with Publix Supermarkets and South East Grocers in Summer 2018 along with rapid growth with independent and on-premise accounts across the state. Founded on the belief that what is healthy should also be delicious, Mother Kombucha craft brews cocktail-inspired flavors with some of the lowest calories and sugar in the kombucha category without use of stevia – on average 33-80 percent less calories than big brand competitors. Adaptogens are added to all formulations that make their flavors uniquely suited for the Florida climate and pairing with foods.

“Our philosophy has always been to make something that we want to drink and feel good about giving to our kids. Most kombucha has more sugar than we feel good about consuming so we built our line up of flavors to fill that gap. As a result they are also less vinegary and pair beautifully with food,” said Tonya Donati, co-founder and managing partner. “A partnership with Whole Foods Market has been a long time goal of ours and we believe our flavors and low calorie brewing style will really resonate with Whole Foods customers.”

About Mother Kombucha

Mother Kombucha was founded in 2014 with the belief that healthy should also be delicious and the mission to Taste Good, Feel Good, Do Good. All Mother Kombucha flavors are certified organic, vegan and kosher and the WBENC certified women owned company embraces B Corp values with certification on the horizon. All flavors are based on single source green tea from Teatulia, a B Corp company that helps raise women out of poverty in Bangladesh. To find Mother Kombucha nearest you visit motherkombucha.com/stores