MVP Quarterback Nick Foles Partners with Bulletproof

SEATTLE– Bulletproof 360, Inc., the lifestyle company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee, as well as their leading science-based content, and food and beverage product lines, has announced a partnership with Super Bowl LII Champion and MVP Quarterback, Nick Foles. As a longtime enthusiast of the brand, the current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback first became a fan of Bulletproof in 2015 when a friend introduced him to a few of the products.In an effort to continue to organically scale Bulletproof’s mission to help people elevate their performance, think faster and live better, Foles will work with the brand to educate new audiences on the connection between health and mental clarity, energy and happiness.This partnership comes on the heels of Bulletproof’s recent expansion into a variety of retail stores including Walmart, Target, Publix, Sam’s Club, CostCo, CVS, and VitaminShoppe widening Bulletproof’s reach beyond the existing success at Whole Foods Markets, and Sprouts.

“Everything I do off-the-field helps with my preparation on-the-field. I notice a tangible and positive difference in how I perform when I use Bulletproof products,” said Nick Foles. “I’ve been making hundreds of cups of Bulletproof Coffee for teammates and coaches for years now, and have turned them into loyal fans of the brand, because they too felt a difference in their physical and mental wellbeing. I am also excited to get the opportunity to work Dave Asprey, who is a visionary, to help further the brand’s mission of making the state of high performance a daily reality for everyone.”

Foles’ favorite Bulletproof products include the original Bulletproof Coffee recipe, a mix of Brain Octane Oil and Grass-Fed Ghee; Bulletproof’s Smart Mode, a cognitive supplement that supports memory, focus and processing power; and Bulletproof’s Unfair Advantage, an energy supplement that gives a boost without caffeine jitters.

“Nick embodies what it means to be Bulletproof. He’s constantly working to improve himself and understand the connection between nutrition and performance – both on and off the field,” said Dave Asprey, founder and CEO of Bulletproof. “It’s an honor to have Nick credit Bulletproof for helping him be a more focused athlete, better entrepreneur and exceptional husband and father. His passion for Bulletproof allows us to advance the conversation and educate on what one can accomplish when his or her body and mind work together in unison.”

Bulletproof has experienced groundbreaking company growth over recent years including a total funding $68 million and extensive innovation doubling the brand’s product portfolio year-over-year. Bulletproof is currently available at thousands of retail locations nationwide, boasting the #1 single-serve RTD coffee brand in Whole Foods and Sprouts, #2 Collagen Protein brand in Whole Foods, and #1 MCT oil SKU in Natural Grocery. In addition to this partnership, Bulletproof is the official coffee of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, helping their athletes stay fueled and focused on and off the slopes and speed up recovery time with Bulletproof Coffee. From top tier athletes to celebrities to the everyday consumer, Bulletproof continues to provide science-based information and products to help people tap into their unlimited potential.

About Bulletproof 360, Inc.

Bulletproof is a leading food, beverage and content company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee, collagen protein product line and more. The company provides science-based information, techniques, and products to help people take steps toward a sharper, stronger self through better performance, increased focus, and enhanced energy. Founded by the Father of Biohacking and New York Times bestselling science author Dave Asprey, Bulletproof is on a mission to create products that radically improve lives. Bulletproof products are sold in Whole Foods and other leading retailers nationwide, Bulletproof Cafés, and online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com.Learn more about Bulletproof through the Webby-award winning podcast Bulletproof Radio, Dave Asprey’s most recent book, Game Changers, the New York Times bestselling books The Bulletproof Diet and Head Strong, and the Bulletproof Blog.