Nadi Rebrands, Debuts Two New Flavors

ATLANTA— Organic rosehip drink creator NADI is excited to announce two new flavors, redesigned labels with original paintings by a Georgian artist, and broader distribution of its all-natural drinks throughout the United States.

The new NADI drink flavors are Wild Rosehip Pomegranate, and Wild Rosehip Grape. Both new blends have the same benefits of Vitamin C, B Complex Vitamins, antioxidants, polyphenols and dozens of other vitamins and nutrients that made the original flavor of NADI Rosehip popular.

NADI also introduced a larger format 1-liter bottle in response to rising consumer demand to make it easier to share the all-natural health benefits of rosehip drink with family and friends. All NADI drinks will still be available in the original single-serving 10-ounce bottles, which have fewer than 100 calories. NADI drinks are certified organic by the USDA, and they never contain added sugars or artificial ingredients.

NADI is now available in The Fresh Market’s 161 stores as well as dozens of other natural food stores and neighborhood markets including Nutrition Smart, Nature’s Food Patch and Rollin’ Oats in Florida; Garner’s Natural Life in Greenville, South Carolina; Alon’s and Sevananda in the Atlanta area; and Cambridge Naturals near Boston.

“We are thrilled by how quickly consumers have embraced the ancient Georgian health tradition of NADI rosehip drink, and these new pomegranate and grape blends offer more variety for people of all ages,” said Nina Tickaradze, founder & CEO of NADI. The company is a designated woman-owned business by WBENC, the largest third-party certification program for companies owned and operated by women.

To promote the long history of rosehip drinks as a health tonic the country of Georgia, NADI created newly designed labels featuring original paintings by Georgian artist Ketevan Ignatova, who is a passionate supporter of NADI’s mission as a socially responsible venture that creates jobs for displaced refugees in the country of Georgia. Each bottle of NADI that is purchased helps these refugees earn steady income so they can support their families and rebuild their lives.

About Nadi

NADI was founded with a goal to bring the ancient Georgian health tradition of rosehip drink to the rest of the world. Inspired by an old family recipe, NADI organic rosehip drinks are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, polyphenols and dozens of other healthy nutrients and compounds. NADI is also a social venture with a mission of creating jobs and growth opportunities for displaced refugees in the country of Georgia. NADI name means “collective work effort” in recognition of the hard work of family, friends and employees who make our drinks possible.