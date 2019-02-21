Natalie’s Launches Holistic Juice Line

FORT PIERCE, Fla.– Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today the launch of a new line of cold-pressed juices that feature exciting new functional and holistic properties. The three new juices represent the next generation of Natalie’s juices and were brought to market after six months of streamlined development. Specifically formulated with functional botanicals, traditional spices and superfood ingredients, the Holistic Juice line will help promote customer health, wellness and nutrition.

“Our new line of Holistic Juices ushers in Natalie’s next generation of juices and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Marygrace Sexton, founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “As Natalie’s continues to grow, it also continues to innovate – discovering fresh ways to offer our customers juices that will improve every aspect of their lives.”

The new line of holistic cold-pressed juices come in three varieties:

Purify: made from blood orange, grapefruit, dandelion and ginger to help reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

Relax: made from orange, pineapple, chamomile and passion flower to help calm the mind and relax the soul.

Resilient: made from blood orange, elderberry, turmeric, black pepper and ginger to help boost the immune system and lower inflammation.

This is Natalie’s first foray into cold-pressed juices, a method consumers increasingly value. As with all of Natalie’s juices, the focus continues to be on using the fewest and freshest, plant-based ingredients and minimal processing so that customers are assured of enjoying a clean and nutritious juice.

“Consumers are driving brands to be more intentional with their innovation process. With trends rapidly evolving, it is important for Natalie’s to remain the authentic brand on the shelf as we strive to be quick-to-market with a functional juice line,” said Natalie Sexton, VP of marketing. “Fortunately, Natalie’s is nimble enough to develop a new line with amazing dexterity and we are on the shelves with this new line in a matter of months.”

According to a recent SPINS Report on the Natural Channel, Natalie’s is one of the top four juices contributing growth in the functional juice category. This new line solidifies the company’s leadership role in this space as one of the most authentic and trusted clean label juice companies in the country.

Natalie’s Holistic Juices will premiere on shelves at Publix locations starting at the end of March. They will also be available at Fresh Thyme in the Midwest, and Fairway in the Northeast.

And for the first time in the company’s history, Natalie’s is launching a special direct-to-consumer e-commerce site where the Holistic Juices will be available for ordering for home delivery. The e-commerce site also launches March 1. To learn more about how to purchase Natalie’s Holistic Juices directly, visit orchidislandjuice.com/holistic-juices/

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s national award-winning juices, visit OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.