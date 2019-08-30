Nutrient Foods Announces Vitamin Coffee

Nutrient Foods, a functional food and beverage company based in Reno, Nev., releases an innovative way for health-conscious consumers to get their full daily vitamin experience with Vitamin Coffee.

Taglined as “coffee beyond caffeine,” Vitamin Coffee is a natural health enhancer that allows you to drink your vitamins. Using the west coast’s largest sublimation unit, best described as a giant vacuum chamber, Nutrient uses all-natural, 100 percent Colombian Arabica coffee and packs each product with 13 essential vitamins in each serving. Vitamin Coffee is ready in seconds, served either hot and cold, and is perfect for anyone who needs a little extra help getting their daily performance-enhancing nutrients.

“People of all lifestyles drink coffee –– from the busy office associate to the relaxed camping enthusiast,” said Dana Beck, Chief Operating Officer. “What if drinking two cups of coffee per day gave you all of the daily vitamins you need to not only stay alert but also perform at your best? That’s where Vitamin Coffee comes in.”

Nutrient uses precision manufacturing and individual ingredient dosing to ensure their products contain accurate and consistent nutrient ratios. Inside the company’s 100,000 square foot warehouse, food scientists eliminate much of the nutrient degradation that takes place in many cooked foods by avoiding temperatures higher than 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Seven years of research and development went into the proprietary recipes put to use in our facility, including Vitamin Coffee,” said Beck.

As a “functional drink” providing health benefits beyond basic nutrition, Vitamin Coffee naturally supports sustained energy, muscle repair, bone health, better moods, heart health and a strong immune system. Vitamin Coffee is portable and can be taken anywhere, even off the grid.

About Nutrient Foods

Nutrient Foods is a functional food and beverage company that is owned and operated right in Reno, Nevada. We make it easy and simple to boost your body’s natural power to achieve extraordinary levels of performance and health by providing your body with essential nutrients that are often missing from today’s American diet. Our proprietary technology is founded on two scientific principles: nutrient density and anti-inflammation. For more information about our company and products, visit nutrientfoods.com.