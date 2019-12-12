Ocean Spray Expands Its Pure Portfolio of Unsweetened Premium Fruit Juices

BOSTON– Ocean Spray, the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers, has announced the addition of three new unsweetened juices to their Pure Fruit Juice portfolio along with redesigned packaging being distributed throughout Walmart stores across the country this month. The Pure portfolio expansion and its ethos of simple ingredients represents the cooperative’s continued focus on health and wellness, and Ocean Spray’s commitment to reshaping the future of the food system into a health and wellness system.

Ocean Spray Pure fruit juices contain no added sugars, no artificial flavors, no preservatives, and are non-GMO. Building off the success of Pure Cranberry at Walmart since 2017, Pure will now be available in Pure Cranberry, Pure Tart Cherry, Pure White Grapefruit, and Pure Concord Grape. The unsweetened juices can be enjoyed on their own or added to smoothies or sparkling water for an extra health boost.

“By extending our portfolio of Pure unsweetened beverages at Walmart, we are demonstrating our commitment to deliver a wide variety of juices that have the incredible health benefits of the cranberry and other superfruits,” said Chris O’Connor, Vice President of Marketing at Ocean Spray. “We will continue to develop innovative options that expand awareness of cranberries and exemplify our dedication to health and wellness.”

Ocean Spray Pure Cranberry, Pure Tart Cherry, Pure White Grapefruit, and Pure Concord Grape are currently available online at Walmart.com and in 1,400 Walmart stores and will roll out nationally at other retailers in January 2020. To learn more, visit: www.oceanspray.com. The suggested retail price of Pure Tart Cherry is $4.78 per 32 oz. bottle, while Pure White Grapefruit and Pure Concord Grape are $2.98 per 32 oz. bottle.

About Ocean Spray

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative’s cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: oceanspray.com

