Open Water Partners With World Surf League

CHICAGO— Open Water announces that it has partnered with World Surf League to be the exclusive packaged water option on-site during the 9-day Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch in Huntington Beach, California that starts on July 27.

The event will be using Open Water’s 12 oz. cans of water across the event, eliminating the need for about ten thousand plastic bottles.

Open Water has partnered dozens of music festivals and events across the country this year and is especially proud to partner with World Surf League at the US Open of Surfing. Jess Page, Chief Brand Officer at Open Water explains, “There is so much alignment between this event and what the Open Water brand stands for. We started this company to protect our oceans from plastic pollution and show people there’s a better-for-the-planet alternative in aluminum. It’s awesome and inspiring that the status quo is shifting and more organizations are taking a stand against plastics. World Surf League has always been at the forefront of this movement and we’re honored that they’ve chosen Open Water for the event.”

Launched in 2014, Open Water launched its aluminum bottled and canned waters with the mission to be the most sustainable packaged water company on the planet. Plastic waste is a massive problem, creating irreversible damage to our environment—especially oceans. By using all aluminum packaging, which is the most recycled and recyclable option out there, Open Water offers sustainable alternatives that don’t sacrifice convenience. Through 1% For The Planet, the company also gives back a percentage of each sale to clean up damage that’s already been done by plastic pollution.

About Open Water

Open Water is saying Bye, Bye Plastic by using sustainable packaging for plastic-free oceans. Its flagship product is an electrolyte-packed purified still water that comes in 100-percent recyclable aluminum bottles, which offer a better end-of-life prospect, keeping plastic out of landfills and oceans. Sparkling water in aluminum bottles and still water in aluminum cans are also available. Launched in late 2014, Open Water is available at thousands of locations nationwide. Since launching four and a half years ago, millions of plastic bottles have been diverted from the waste stream and tens of thousands of dollars have been dedicated to ocean conservation and cleanup projects. Open Water is certified women-owned through WBENC.