Perfect Hydration Named Official Water Partner of Amazon’s Intersect Music Festival

LOS ANGELES– Perfect Hydration – one of the cleanest forms of purified alkaline electrolyte water – will be the official water partner of Amazon Web Services’ inaugural Intersect Festival on December 6-7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perfect Hydration will be available for attendees to purchase throughout the venue and available to artists backstage and in green rooms.

“The team at Perfect Hydration is thrilled to partner with Intersect for Amazon’s first ever music and innovation festival,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer of Stratus Group Duo, LLC. “pH’s mission to provide better hydration through enhanced water fits seamlessly into Intersect’s spirit of opening minds to new experiences and pushing limits beyond expectations. We expect this partnership to bring a new wave of eyes to our brand and are excited for this audience to try Perfect Hydration at a time when they need it most.”

Amazon Web Services’ Intersect music, art and tech event will blend a classic festival experience with leading edge technology and innovation, including a 500-drone light show starring Kacey Musgraves. In addition to musical performances, Intersect will feature original digital art installations, interactive experiences, games, and carefully curated gourmet food and beverages.

