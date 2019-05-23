Perfect Hydration Partners with College Football Star Kyler Murray

LOS ANGELES— Kyler Murray has more in the pipeline than his overall no. 1 pick in this year’s pro football draft: he has partnered with Perfect Hydration alkaline water. Created with excellence in mind, Perfect Hydration has taken the bottled water market by storm and has seen rapid growth over the past year. With Murray, Perfect Hydration looks to continue its expansion to empower more people to become the most hydrated versions of themselves.

“It’s our mission to help people get outside and out of their comfort zones, explore the world, accomplish their goals, and live in balance with Perfect Hydration,” said Armen Soghomonian, executive VP. “Kyler embodies the Perfect Hydration athlete and we’re excited to be a part of his journey in the pros.”

Much like Kyler Murray’s past college football season of unparalleled success, Perfect Hydration has skyrocketed as the no. 1 selling branded water across 7-Elevens, proving that while all water may look the same, Perfect Hydration’s advancements in taste and quality are clearly resonating.

“It’s an honor to partner with such a tremendous brand such as Perfect Hydration,” said Kyler Murray. “I take my hydration very seriously when I’m training, and I trust PH to take me to the next level.”

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Perfect Hydration is made up of 9.5+ pH alkaline water, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process, and enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process and using electrolyte minerals including potassium carbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and magnesium sulfate, which help direct water (nutrients) to the areas of the body where it’s needed most. Perfect Hydration also proves to be much less acidic than most bottled water, so you can enjoy a light and refreshing taste while Perfect Hydration helps to restore and rebalance the body’s optimum balance. For more information visit perfect-hydration.com or visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Stratus Group Beverage

As a diversified beverage company, Stratus Group Beverage excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels. Our premium beverages are currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation.